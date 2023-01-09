'Get out of jail free': Why a new climate report is causing controversy

KEY POINTS A new review finds Australia's carbon credit market is 'sound'.

But government accepts changes are needed to improve transparency.

An independent report previously found the scheme equated to 'fraud' on the environment.

Climate advocates have lashed a new report backing Australia's use of carbon credits, warning it could mean "pollution as usual" from the country's biggest emitters.





A review into Australia Carbon Credit Units (ACCU), conducted by former Australian chief scientist Ian Chubb and released on Monday, has rejected claims the federal government's carbon credit scheme is broken, finding it remains "essentially sound" despite a greater need for transparency.





The decade-old system, allowing companies to emit extra carbon dioxide for a price, has come under fire over claims it was allocating millions in taxpayer funding for climate action projects which had no environmental benefit.





Months before Labor initiated Professor Chubb's review, a separate report warned the system amounted to a "fraud on the environment", with credits being claimed for emissions reduction plans - like tree planting - which would have happened anyway.



Chris Bowen says it's "vital" the carbon credit system is not abused. Source: AAP Speaking after the report's release on Monday, Climate Minister Chris Bowen described carbon credits as "vital" on Australia's path to net zero emissions, but accepted the scheme required greater transparency to ensure it is not abused.





"It's absolutely vital that Australians can have confidence that when a carbon credit is exercised, it is real, it is verifiable and it is substantial," Mr Bowen said.





The government has accepted all 16 of Professor Chubb's recommendations, including scrapping the ability to claim credits for "avoided deforestation", and establishing a new oversight body to ensure the "integrity" of the scheme.





That would see the Emissions Reduction Assurance Committee (ERAC) re-established as the Carbon Abatement Integrity Committee, which would be more focused on ensuring credits claims are not falsified.



'Get out of jail free'

Solutions for Climate Australia director Barry Traill said the system acted as a "get out of jail free card" for the fossil fuel industry, which used carbon credits to "dodge their responsibilities".





Dr Traill argued the review ignored the fact credits, which were only ever intended to be a "small part of our emissions reduction plan", had become a substitute for direct action.





"It’s like letting a gas company knock your house down on a promise they’ll start building one which will be ready in a few decades’ time. Will they do it? Will it be the same quality? The priority is to not knock the house down in the first place," he said.





Climate Council head of advocacy Jennifer Rayner welcomed Professor Chubb's call for more transparency, but warned the "cheap and easy" credits do little to tackle the climate crisis.





“The Chubb Review should not be used as a licence for pollution as usual from Australia’s biggest emitters. We need real action now to cut emissions, not more cheap offsets on paper," she said.



What are carbon credits?

Carbon credits - also known as carbon offsets - allow their owner to emit extra greenhouse gases, each credit equating to a tonne of carbon dioxide.





Companies are allocated a certain amount of credits, which are reduced over time. Those which cannot easily slash their emissions can continue to operate, but at a higher financial cost.



Companies can also sell their unneeded credits, creating another financial incentive to slash emissions.





The credits were a significant part of the former Coalition government's $4.5 billion 'Direct Action' fund on climate change.



Why are they controversial?

The former Coalition repeatedly insisted Australia was on track to "meet and beat" its climate targets.





But many experts dismiss that claim as creative at best, criticising its use - or misuse - of carbon credits.





Former ERAC head Andrew Macintosh blasted Australia's carbon credit market as "largely a sham" last year, his review warning the majority of emission cuts claimed under the scheme would have happened regardless.





That included credits being granted for growing trees which were already there, for not clearing forests which were never going to be cleared, and for operating electricity generators which would have run anyway, Professor Macintosh found.





“What is occurring is a fraud on the environment, a fraud on taxpayers and a fraud on unwitting private buyers of [carbon credits]," he said.



