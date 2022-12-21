Get to the chopper: World Cup winners Argentina take to the air as millions of fans welcome them home

KEY POINTS: An estimated crowd of four million people came out to welcome Lionel Messi and the Argentina World Cup winners home.

The bus carrying the players was unable to make its way through the crowd safely, so the players were flown over the throng in helicopters.

Tuesday had been declared a national holiday to celebrate the nation's football win.

Argentina's World Cup heroes had to abandon an open-top bus parade in the capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday as millions of ecstatic fans flooded onto the streets and brought the city to a standstill, with Lionel Messi and his teammates whisked into helicopters to complete the celebrations.





The players, who were triumphant in Sunday's World Cup final against France in Qatar, were met with an estimated crowd of over four million people.





The team had arrived back to Argentina in the early hours of Tuesday.





Despite it being around 3am local time, thousands were waiting with banners, flags and flares and howling with joy after Messi and his teammates ended the country's 36-year wait to win the World Cup.





The government made Tuesday a national holiday to allow fans to celebrate the win.



Fans waiting at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires did not get a chance to see the team close up after they were forced to abandon their double decker bus in favour of helicopters. Source: Getty / Matias Baglietto Television images showed people all over the city, including those waiting around the 67m-high Obelisk and on surrounding highways trying to catch a glimpse of their returning champions.





"It's crazy, it's incredible, it's the best thing that can happen to you in life," said 25-year-old metalworker Matias Gomez.



"It is an enormous joy to see all these happy people, all together, one with the other, holding hands, giving each other hugs, kisses. We are all one today."





As the open-top bus snaked through the city, players danced and cheered with fans who circled the bus.





Police had to hold people back to allow the vehicle to move forward on its slow journey towards the centre of town.



Another view of the huge crowd in Buenos Aires that turned out to see their World Cup heroes. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency With social media footage showing some fans trying to jump onto the team's bus when it passed under a bridge, the scheduled eight-hour journey was cut short due to security fears.





The players were transferred from their parade bus and into helicopters.





"The world champions are flying over the entire route in helicopters because it became impossible to continue on land due to the explosion of joy," presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti wrote on Twitter.



An estimated four million people crammed into the streets of Buenos Aires. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association apologised to fans via Twitter.





"They don't let us get to greet all the people who were at the Obelisco. The security agents that escorted us won't allow us to move forward," he tweeted.





"A thousand apologies on behalf of all the champion players," he added.



"Thanks for so much love!! We are the top football nation in the world! The cup is back home."





Roads started to clear after the players took to the sky in helicopters, with some people left disappointed not to see the team.



Some of Argentina's players in a helicopter flying over the huge crowds below. Source: Getty / Marcelo Endelli Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez shared an image of the scene on Twitter with a message to the people of his country.





"I celebrate how the people took to the streets to pay homage to our national team," he said.



"Millions of Argentines in the streets, in an uncommon December, which will remain forever in our hearts."





Argentina's dramatic victory over France on Sunday has helped mask economic woes in the South American nation, which is battling one of the world's highest inflation rates.



