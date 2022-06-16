Gina Rinehart, Stan Grant, Ita Buttrose among 121 Australian citizens sanctioned by Russia

The Russian government has announced it's sanctioning a further 121 Australian citizens including journalists, business people and army officials from entering Russia.





Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday night the move to blacklist the Australians was in response to Australian government sanctions against Russian individuals, put in place following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.





It accused those on the list of promoting a "Russophobic agenda" in Australia.



Those sanctioned include ABC chair Ita Buttrose, News Corp co-chair Lachlan Murdoch and Defence Force chief General Angus Campbell alongside various business people, newspaper editors, academics and think tank heads.





South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas is the first Australian state leader to be sanctioned. He said Russia wasn't on his bucket list anyway.





"Vladimir Putin, I won’t be bullied, the State Government won’t be bullied and I will continue to stand up for democracy," Mr Malinauskas wrote on Twitter.



ABC's breakfast Radio National program host Patricia Karvelas has been included on the list, as well as international affairs analyst Stan Grant, who removed a pro-Russian viewer from the Q+A audience in March this year.





Also on the list is the founder of property developer Meriton and one of Australia's richest people, Harry Triguboff. He is the son of Russian parents who fled Russia to China to escape anti-Semitism, where he was born in 1933.





Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Mr Triguboff has been vocal in his support for Ukrainian refugees, pledging more than $200,000 to support those displaced since the war began.





Other media personalities banned include newspaper and television political commentator Andrew Bolt, television reporter Liz Hayes, editor-in-chief of The Australian newspaper, Chris Dore, Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, mining magnates Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest and Gina Rinehart as well as Nine Entertainment Group chair Peter Costello.



The Russian foreign ministry said that it could expand the blacklist as the Australian government "does not seem inclined to abandon its anti-Russia policy line and continues to produce new sanctions".





It describes the incursion of its forces into Ukraine as a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and its allies have rejected this as nonsense.





Australia in May sanctioned more than 70 Russian politicians and more than 30 local officials in the eastern Ukrainian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.



Russia announced a similar move against dozens of British journalists on Tuesday, in what Moscow said was a response to Western sanctions and the "spreading of false information about Russia".





Britain on Thursday said it had sanctioned Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, as part of a new wave of sanctions against Russia over the Ukrainian crisis.





The Foreign Office said it had sanctioned Ms Lvova-Belova for the forced transfer and adoption of Ukrainian children, while Mr Kirill was targeted for "his prominent support of Russian military aggression in Ukraine".



The statement added that four senior military officials from a unit "known to have killed, raped, and tortured civilians" in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were also sanctioned.





Russia has denied the allegations.





Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement: "We are targeting the enablers and perpetrators of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war who have brought untold suffering to Ukraine, including the forced transfer and adoption of children."



