Girl, 12, arrested after woman fatally stabbed in Melbourne apartment

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested in Melbourne after a fatal stabbing on Thursday morning.





The stabbing victim has been identified as a 37-year-old woman.





Victoria Police have released a statement saying the girl was arrested after emergency services were called to a Footscray apartment.





She remains under police guard in a hospital where she has been taken for assessment.



