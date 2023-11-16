Australia

Girl, 12, arrested after woman fatally stabbed in Melbourne apartment

A 12-year-old girl is in hospital under police guard after a woman was found dead at a property in Melbourne.

Two police officers work at the scene of a fatal stabbing.

A young woman has died and a 12-year-old girl is in hospital under police guard following a stabbing in Melbourne on Thursday. Source: AAP / Diego Fedele

Key Points
  • A 12-year-old girl has been arrested over a fatal stabbing in Melbourne.
  • A 37-year-old woman was found dead at a property in Footscray.
  • Investigators are attempting to establish if the parties were known to each other.
A 12-year-old girl has been arrested in Melbourne after a fatal stabbing on Thursday morning.

The stabbing victim has been identified as a 37-year-old woman.

Victoria Police have released a statement saying the girl was arrested after emergency services were called to a Footscray apartment.

She remains under police guard in a hospital where she has been taken for assessment.

Investigators are attempting to establish if the parties were known to each other.
Share
1 min read
Published 16 November 2023 1:21pm
Source: SBS News

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A woman with blonde hair leans up against a tree.

This is the best place in the world to be a woman, researchers say

Life

People wait to cross a border. There are bags on the ground and some people are sitting and others standing. Some are holding bags.

What is the Rafah border crossing in Gaza and why is it blocked?

Middle East

Two identical brothers lying on the grass in high vis yellow clothing.

Jobless, homeless and on the verge of losing it all. Until a Qld community rallied behind them

Australia

Paul Keating speaks at the National Press Club.

Paul Keating details why he refused to sign Hamas-Israel statement by former PMs

Australia

A blonde woman with earrings standing in front of a brick wall.

Jess is single and wants to buy a home. Her mortgage broker told her she 'can't have it all'

Australia

A man sits on a trailer carried by a donkey past destroyed buildings

Why Australia abstained from a UN vote demanding an aid truce between Israel and Hamas

World

Two people looking at a laptop on a table while sitting in park

Cody and Jaiden thought they'd finally found a home, but a scam cost them thousands

Australia

A woman speaks at a press conference.

Porn leading to rising sexual violence and grooming in Australia, consent activist says

Australia