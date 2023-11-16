Girl, 12, arrested after woman fatally stabbed in Melbourne apartment

Key Points
A 12-year-old girl has been arrested in Melbourne after a fatal stabbing on Thursday morning.
The stabbing victim has been identified as a 37-year-old woman.
Victoria Police have released a statement saying the girl was arrested after emergency services were called to a Footscray apartment.
She remains under police guard in a hospital where she has been taken for assessment.
Investigators are attempting to establish if the parties were known to each other.