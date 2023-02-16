World

Girl rescued after spending 248 hours under rubble in Türkiye

The combined death toll from the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria has surpassed 42,000.

17 year-old girl rescued 248 hours after earthquakes in Turkiye

Aleyna Olmez, 17, was rescued alive after spending 248 hours trapped under rubble. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency

Key Points
  • A 17-year-old has been rescued alive after spending 248 hours trapped under rubble.
  • Her name is Aleyna Ölmez.
  • Rescue efforts continue in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras region.
A 17-year-old girl has been rescued from rubble more than 10 days after a series of powerful earthquakes struck Türkiye and Syria.

Aleyna Ölmez was rescued from a building that collapsed in the southern central province of Kahramanmaras 248 hours after the magnitude 7.8 quake.

She has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

"She looked to be in good health. She opened and closed her eyes," coal miner Ali Akdogan said after participating in the rescue of Ms Ölmez in Kahramanmaras, a city near the quake's epicentre.
READ MORE

The story behind this Turkey earthquake photo that 'many will never forget'

The number of deaths from powerful earthquakes that struck last Monday has risen to 36,187 in Türkiye, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Thursday.

AFAD added that more than 4,300 aftershocks had hit the disaster zone since the initial massive tremor.

Millions of people are in need of humanitarian aid, with many survivors having been left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.
A woman is carried on a stretcher by search and rescue crews. Rubble from damaged buildings is all around them.
Search and rescue efforts took place across Türkiye and Syria following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Source: EPA / STR
Focus is shifting to supporting these survivors and, with much of the region's sanitation infrastructure damaged or rendered inoperable by the earthquakes, health authorities face a
daunting task
in trying to ensure that people now remain disease-free.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday it was particularly concerned by the welfare of people in northwestern Syria, a rebel-held region with little access to aid. It asked Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to open more border crossing points with Türkiye to allow aid to get through.
Share
2 min read
Published 16 February 2023 at 9:10pm, updated 16 February 2023 at 9:39pm
Source: SBS, Reuters
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

‘Mass exodus on a biblical scale’: UN warns New York, London, Shanghai to be impacted by rising sea levels

Climate change

Murat whistled until he was found under rubble in Türkiye. This is his story of survival

World

The story behind this Turkey earthquake photo that 'many will never forget'

World

Queensland police shooting declared a religiously motivated terrorist attack following investigation

Australia

Exasperated Penny Wong defends speech referencing British colonialism

Politics

Why are people dressing in Handmaid's Tale outfits and protesting in Israel?

World

As Cyclone Gabrielle eases, New Zealand confronts devastation 'almost beyond belief'

World

Amid grief and rage in Türkiye, community spirit shines through

World