World

'Global assault': Prince Harry says democracy and freedom under threat in UN address

At a United Nations event marking Nelson Mandela International Day, the Duke of Sussex also urged leaders to tackle climate change.

A man speaking.

Prince Harry urged leaders to tackle climate change in an address to the UN General Assembly. Source: AAP, AP / John Minchillo

The United Kingdom's Prince Harry has told the United Nations that the overturning of constitutional rights in the United States was part of "a global assault on democracy and freedom."

The Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York at an event marking Nelson Mandela International Day on Monday

"This has been a painful year in a painful decade," the royal told delegates.

Advertisement
He cited the continuing fallout from
the pandemi
c,
climate change
, disinformation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine before alluding to
the Supreme Court's recent overturning of America's nationwide right to abortion
.
A man and a woman speaking while seated.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle at the United Nations celebration of Nelson Mandela at the UN headquarters in New York. Source: AAP, AP / GWR/Star Max
"And from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom, the cause of Mandela's life," Prince Harry said.

The royal paid tribute to Mandela, South Africa's anti-apartheid hero who spent 27 years in prison before being elected the country's first Black leader, as "not only a man of conscience" but "a man of action."

The Duke, 37, invoked that sentiment to urge leaders to tackle climate change, as his wife Meghan Markle looked on from the chamber.

"As we sit here today, our world is on fire again," he said, adding that "historic weather events are no longer historic."

"More and more, they are part of our daily lives. And this crisis will only grow worse unless our leaders lead.

"Unless the countries represented by the seats in this hallowed hall make the decisions, the daring, transformative decisions that our world needs to save humanity," he added.
A man speaking.
UN General Assembly president Abdulla Shahid. Source: AAP, SIPA USA / Lev Radin
The General Assembly designated 18 July, Mandela's birthday, Nelson Mandela Day in 2009 to honour his life and legacy.

Assembly president Abdulla Shahid and New York City Mayor Eric Adams were among other delegates to make speeches.

In a personal moment, Prince Harry said a photograph of his mother Princess Diana with Mandela is "on my wall and in my heart every day."

It was taken in Cape Town in 1997, a few months before her death in a car crash in Paris.

"When I first looked at the photo, straightaway what jumped out was the joy on my mother's face. The playfulness, cheekiness even, the pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity," said Prince Harry.
Share
3 min read
Published 19 July 2022 at 11:29am
Source: AFP

Recommended for you

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Australia

Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Australia

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is spreading in Australia. Here’s what you need to know

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is spreading in Australia. Here’s what you need to know

COVID-19

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

Immigration

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

Australia

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Australia