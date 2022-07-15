Australia

'Good for Australia': Government expands Pacific island workers scheme

Employees from the Pacific will be able to work in the services industry in Australia as part of the expansion scheme which will include aged care, tourism and hospitality.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong Visits Fiji

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong poses with a group of people who will be leaving Fiji to work in Australia under the Pacific Australian Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme, on 27 May 2022 in Suva, Fiji. The scheme has been expanded to include the services industry, which will include aged care, tourism and hospitality. Source: Getty / Pita Simpson

A program that brings workers from Pacific island nations to Australia has been boosted in a bid to address critical skills shortages.

The Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme has been expanded to include the services industry, which will include aged care, tourism and hospitality. The scheme has focused on industries such as agriculture and other blue-collar sectors.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the expansion would allow more workers in industries with a workforce shortage.

"This is good for our Pacific island neighbours because what it enables is more women to participate in the scheme," he told reporters in Fiji on Friday.
Australia set to join Pacific island nations in declaring 'climate emergency' after regional forum
"But it's also good for Australia because these are areas in which there are massive skills shortages." Currently, there are 25,000 workers from the Pacific who are in Australia on the scheme, including 2,600 from Fiji.

The prime minister said the government would also look to expand the scheme to allow for workers to travel with their families. He said a previous exclusion of families may have been a factor in fewer people taking up the scheme.

"A practical measure that we will have, and one that shows that we respect people from the Pacific and their contribution that they are making, is to allow families to be able to apply to join in Australia for that period of time," he said.
'I need a hug': Anthony Albanese, Solomons leader embrace at first meeting
"That, to me, seems to be a common sense move ... it's something that we'll implement."

Industries across the country have been experiencing employee shortages, driven by a tight labour market, record low unemployment and rising COVID-19 cases.

Mr Albanese said the scheme's expansion would provide an economic boost to Australia and to countries across the Pacific as well.

"The average participant in those scheme remit around $6000 a year back to their country of origin as well," he said.

"It's a way of boosting the economy (in the Pacific) whilst making a real difference back in Australia. I think this is an example whereby our practical partnership is producing enormous benefit."
2 min read
Published 15 July 2022 at 10:40am
Source: AAP, SBS

