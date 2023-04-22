World

Google is slashing thousands of jobs. Its boss took home this eye-watering paycheck

The boss of Google's parent company Alphabet Inc earned more than 800 times the median employee's pay last year.

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai

Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January. Source: AAP

Key Points
  • Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Alphabet Inc and its subsidiary Google.
  • The company announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January.
  • Mr Pichai earned more than 800 times the median employee's pay in 2022.
Alphabet Inc chief executive
Sundar Pichai
earned about $A338 million in total compensation last year - more than 800 times the median employee's pay, a company securities filing shows.

Mr Pichai's compensation included stock awards of about $A326 million, the filing showed.

The pay disparity comes at a time when Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has been cutting jobs globally.

The Mountain View, California-based company announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January, equivalent to six per cent of its global workforce.
READ MORE

'End of an era': What the 'tech wreck' means for Australian workers

Early this month, hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at the company's London offices following a dispute over lay-offs.

In March, Google employees staged a walkout at the company's Zurich offices after more than 200 workers were laid off.

'Tech wreck'

Alphabet is just one of the tech giants to announce mass layoffs in the past year, in a trend that has been dubbed the 'tech wreck'.

After Elon Musk's Twitter takeover last year, the social media site is estimated to have laid off half of its workforce, equating to around 3,700 jobs lost.
READ MORE

'Brutal way to go': Emotional tributes from the 'Tweeps' who lost their jobs at Elon Musk's Twitter

Streaming giant Netflix cut 450 jobs in 2022, with two rounds of lay-offs in May and June, while at the end of August, Snapchat's parent company Snap let go of around 1,200 people - about 20 per cent of its employees. Meta - the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - slashed 11,000 jobs, or some 13 per cent of staff, in November.

This year, online retail giant Amazon announced in January that it would cut more than 18,000 jobs, while Microsoft also said another 10,000 employees would be made redundant, following two smaller rounds of layoffs.
Share
2 min read
Published 22 April 2023 12:30pm
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

A double-page spread on Michael Schumacher published by the tabloid magazine Die Aktuelle.

'Tasteless': Editor sacked over fake Michael Schumacher interview created with AI

World

A woman writes in a notebook next to an open laptop

Australian universities have banned students from parts of India. Sashi is one of them

World

PanaNatra.jpg

Is it worth forking out $20 for this 'natural' painkiller? Here's what experts say

Life

A NSW Police officer is seen in Sydney, Wednesday, May 6, 2015. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

Fears are growing for the mother of a newborn baby abandoned in Sydney

Australia

Two men in suits and ties laugh at lecterns.

'It is only fair': New Zealanders get direct pathway to Australian citizenship

Immigration

A black and white photo of a ship on the sea.

Almost 1,000 Australians went down with this ship. 80 years later, its wreck has been found

World

YAMAGAMI SHINGO PRESS CLUB

Japan's outgoing ambassador to Australia defends his country's sole custody system

Australia

Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton speaks to the media during a press conference

Solicitor-general's Voice to Parliament advice released, contradicts Peter Dutton's claims

Politics