'Goosebumps': Students didn't know they were viewing Sydney unit where Saudi sisters died

An apartment on Canterbury Road has gone back on the market, but not everyone in the south-western Sydney community is aware of the tragedy that occurred inside it.





The rental listing states: “Everywhere you look, this nearly brand new 2-bedroom apartment ensures a life of seamless and luxurious comfort” and boasts of newly installed hybrid timber flooring in both bedrooms.





But in June, the bodies of two sisters were found in those bedrooms.





Later identified as Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, from Saudi Arabia, they are believed to have been dead for some time before being discovered.





Police still haven’t been able to ascertain how they died.



A disclaimer at the bottom of the apartment listing states: “This property has found two deceased person (sic) on 7/6/2022, crime scene has been established and it is still under police investigation. According to police, this is not a random crime, and will not be a potential risk for the community.”





But when SBS News attended the property’s viewing on Saturday morning, it was clear not everyone there was fully aware.



Being in the apartment felt uncomfortable, and while it was spotless, an unmistakable smell still lingered.



The apartment block in Canterbury, Sydney, where the sisters were found. Source: SBS News / Essam Al-Ghalib Among the handful of people at the viewing were two Chinese students and friends, Tam and Lo, who said they were attracted to the apartment by its low price.





The apartment was previously listed for $540 a week and is now advertised at $520. SBS News understands the sisters were previously paying $480. The real estate agent present at the inspection said the owner was willing to reduce it from $540.





The real estate agent mentioned to those inspecting the apartment that someone had died there and that it had been renovated before they entered.





But asked after the viewing by SBS News if the deaths bothered them, the two students asked for more details about what happened.



Learning about the sisters, Lo said: "It's not on the description … we did not have any information about it.”





“I am having goosebumps and shivers. I did not expect that. Because it's quite cheap apartment in this area, they didn't tell us until we came here."



When asked if they were interested in the unit, the students said: “No, not at all”.





SBS News has contacted the real estate agency listing the apartment for comment.



'She was quite a lovely lady'

One block away from the apartment, Gurkay Cukadar works at a Turkish cafeteria and remembers the elder of the two sisters, Asra, as being friendly.





"Sometimes she is coming to get chips and that's it. She was quite a lovely lady and she was actually speaking some Turkish words as well, she was quite friendly,” he said.





“When she was coming here and we talk she was quite friendly to us and doesn't seem like she was afraid."



The petrol station near to the sisters’ apartment. Source: SBS News / Essam Al-Ghalib Mr Cukadar did not know where the woman learned Turkish.





SBS News understands Turkey can be a popular destination for those fleeing Saudi Arabia as it makes 90-day tourist visas available upon arrival for Saudi citizens.





Police said the women arrived in Australia in 2017. SBS News has confirmed they were seeking asylum in Australia, but the reasons for their asylum claim remain unknown.





The Department of Home Affairs previously told SBS News it does not comment on individual cases.





Mr Cukadar said that when Asra did not visit the restaurant for several weeks, he thought she and her sister had moved away.





He told of his shock when police detectives arrived at the cafeteria soon after the sisters were discovered and showed him photos of them.





“They showed me her pictures and I was upset, you know, because she was quite young and lovely lady. She was talking nicely,” he said.



NSW Police said in a statement last month: “Despite extensive inquiries, detectives have been unable to ascertain how the women died”.





Detective Inspector Claudia Allcroft, Crime Manager of Burwood Local Area Command, said any piece of information provided by the public could hold the key to solving the investigation.





“The Burwood community is a small and close community, and we hope that someone may be able to assist our investigators.”





SBS News understands NSW Police are translating an appeal for information into Arabic.





Anyone who may have information that could assist detectives is urged to contact Burwood Police Station on (02) 9745 8499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.



