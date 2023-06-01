Politics

Government scraps visa for Afghan interpreters who helped Australians

An unknown number of Afghan interpreters are stuck in Afghanistan facing the threat of violent reprisals under Taliban rule.

Small boy with blurred out face rests on his mother's shoulder under an airplane wing.

The government will scrap visas for Afghans who helped Australians. Source: Supplied / Glen McCarthy

KEY POINTS:
  • Labor will scrap locally engaged employee visas from next year.
  • The move is a blow for Afghan interpreters who helped Australians.
  • More than 2,000 Afghan LEE holders and their family members had travelled to Australia.
The Albanese government is scrapping a crucial visa for Afghans who worked for Australia, including interpreters who supported Australian soldiers.

The federal government announced on Thursday it will terminate the locally engaged employee visas (LEEs) program from May 2024, with applications to close in November.

That move was recommended by an independent review into the LEE visa program, which found that neither the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade nor Defence had "adequate case management systems in place".

The move is a major blow for an unknown number of Afghan interpreters stuck in Afghanistan, who face the threat of violent reprisals under Taliban rule.
But the government said Afghans who were rejected from the visa, including security guards and members of the Afghan military who worked with the Australian embassy and missions, would now be allowed to apply.

"Applicants from these cohorts who were previously found to be ineligible will be contacted, where possible," the government said in a statement.

By December, 2383 Afghan LEE holders and their family members had travelled to Australia.

The government quietly released the report after repeated requests for access from SBS News.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

2 min read
Published 1 June 2023 10:54am
By Finn McHugh, Rashida Yosufzai
Source: SBS News

