Government seeking legal advice following claims Scott Morrison was secretly sworn into ministry roles

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seeking legal advice following reports former prime minister Scott Morrison secretly swore himself into at least three ministerial roles during his tenure as leader.





Mr Morrison was secretly sworn in as finance minister and health minister at the beginning of the COVID-19, according to reports published in The Australian .





Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce also confirmed Mr Morrison was secretly given powers as Resources Minister and used those powers to kill off a controversial gas project, overruling one of his own ministers.





Immigration Minister Andrew Giles confirmed Mr Albanese, who has returned from a week's leave, is being briefed on the issue.





"These reports are absolutely extraordinary, and also quite shocking and of course the Prime Minister is right to seek this advice because it's entirely unclear to me as to how this could have happened," Mr Giles told ABC Radio National on Monday.



Secret ministries





The revelations of the secret swearing ins are contained in Plagued , a new book covering the Morrison prime ministership written by Simon Benson and Geoff Chambers.





Extracts from the book, published on Saturday in the Australian, claim Mr Morrison was sworn as finance minister and health minister at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, over concerns the implentation of the biosecurity act would hand cabinet colleague Greg Hunt control of the country.





In the case Health Minister Greg Hunt was incapacitated by the virus, Mr Morrison would be able to take over his duties.





Then attorney-general Christian Porter reportedly advised the prime minister such moves could be done through an administrative instrument without the involvement of the Governor-General.



Former Attorney-General Christian Porter. Source: AAP Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce also told News.com.au that Mr Morrison was also secretly sworn in as resources minister during his tenure, and used his powers to overrule Resources Minister Keith Pitt and quash a controversial gas project.





The PEP-11 proposal, which looked to drill for gas 50 kilometres off the coast of NSW, risked becoming a political issue in a number of marginal seats contested by climate conscious teal independents.





Mr Morrison announced in December 2021 he would move to axe the project.





"After careful consideration, the Government has taken, through my own decision, the first step to formally reject an application for the Petroleum Export Permit, known as PEP-11," the Prime Minister told reporters in Terrigal on the NSW Central Coast.









Asked if Mr Pitt supported the decision, Mr Morrison responded: "It’s a decision of the Government and I decided to take the decision as the prime minister, which I'm authorised to do."



Colleagues blindsided





Mr Joyce said Mr Pitt was unaware of the secretive arrangement until the PM overruled him.





“I found out about it, and I disagree with it,” Mr Joyce told the Seven Network.





“We don’t have a presidential form of government – we have a cabinet system of government. And if you don’t like the work a certain cabinet minister is doing, then you can talk to them about it.”





“The other person – as I always say, they know their dung heap. They know the process…and you’ve got to give them responsibility to manage it.”



Nationals Leader David Littleproud said he too was unaware of the unusual ministerial arrangements.





“Well, that's pretty ordinary as far as I'm concerned,” he told ABC Radio National.





“If you want to have a government that you need to trust, you got to trust one another.”





NDIS Minister Bill Shorten described Mr Morrison’s reported actions as “ghosting his own cabinet ministers.”





“There’s some sort of messianic complex, or maybe he just thought he was the Australian version of Kanye, but this is actually a serious matter,” Mr Shorten told ABC Radio National.



