Governor-general addresses portfolio saga, vaccine rollout criticised, and NSW flood inquiry report released

Governor-general had 'no reason' to believe ministerial appointments wouldn't be made public

Governor-general David Hurley has addressed former prime minister Scott Morrison's secret portfolio revelation , saying questions over secrecy "are a matter for the previous government" to address. In a statement, a spokesperson said Mr Hurley had acted consistently on the advice of the government of the day and in line with protocols. Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Morrison defended the moves and resisted calls to resign, while current prime minister Anthony Albanese referred to the appointments as a "power grab". If you want to know more about the legalities and how this situation could be avoided in the future, check out our latest explainer.



How a Voice to Parliament could shape the future of Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney will visit the Torres Strait on Thursday to "engage with Australians" on the Voice to Parliament. After being elected in May, Mr Albanese promised a referendum on the Voice would be held - but what does this actually mean, and how will the Voice change Australia? Essentially, the Uluru Statement from the Heart calls for a First Nations Voice to be enshrined in the constitution , so it can't be removed by the government of the day (this has happened to similar bodies in the past). For that to happen, the constitution must be amended, and that can only be done through a referendum. We don't have a date for the referendum yet, but Mr Albanese has promised it will be in Labor's first term, so watch this space.





COVID-19 vaccine rollout 'missed key targets', report says

An auditor-general's report has criticised the previous Coalition government's COVID-19 vaccine rollout for missing key targets. According to the report, none of the five timeline targets set by the government was met, including the rollouts to aged care resdients, the vulnerable, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The report says planning was "not timely" and had "underestimated the complexity" of administering services to aged care and disability sectors. Earlier on Wednesday - during a press conference about his secret ministry appointments - Mr Morrison said Australia's response to the pandemic was an example to the rest of the developed world, and said he was "proud of what Australia was able to achieve over that period".



How will the NSW government respond to a flood inquiry report?

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has accepted every recommendation in a report into the state's response to devastating floods earlier this year, which killed 13 people. The report was completed by former chief scientist Mary O'Kane and former NSW Police commissioner Mick Fuller, and included recommendations such as establishing a new disaster prevention authority, rescue training for residents in flood-prone areas and a back office merger of emergency services. Mr Perrottet says while progress had been made in the six months since the floods, there is still a "long journey" ahead and it's important to "rebuild in a resilient way".



