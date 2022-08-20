Australia

Governor-general's diary blank on secret ministerial powers granted to Scott Morrison

Governor-General David Hurley's diary details various events and phone calls but says nothing about handing extra ministerial powers to the former prime minister.

Two men shaking hands.

Governor-General David Hurley (right) signed off on the secret appointments for then-PM Scott Morrison. Source: AAP / Tracey Nearmy

Governor-General David Hurley's diary makes no mention of the five times he handed extra ministerial powers to then-prime minister Scott Morrison.

Mr Morrison took on the health, finance, treasury, home affairs, industry, science, energy and resources portfolios between March 2020 and May 2021.

He has faced heavy criticism for taking on the portfolios, in most cases without his colleagues' knowledge, and some inside the Liberal party have called on him to resign.

Advertisement
But Mr Morrison's actions have also drawn in the governor-general, who signed off on the appointments.
READ MORE

The Scott Morrison ministerial self-appointments saga is 'unprecedented'. What can be done to stop a repeat?

Greens senator David Shoebridge said Mr Hurley needed to clarify whether the decision not to disclose the appointments was his or Mr Morrison's.

"Something is deeply broken when the governor-general tells the world that he has awarded a sash to a champion sheep dog but says nothing when he appoints the former prime minister to five new ministries," Senator Shoebridge said.

Constitutional experts doubt Mr Hurley's or Mr Morrison's actions were illegal but have criticised the breach of convention.

Some inside Labor are mulling whether Mr Hurley needs to go, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has kept the focus on his predecessor.

The Governor-General's Program lists in detail the numerous activities of Mr Hurley, including phone calls, official events and luncheons.
READ MORE

Scott Morrison says he’s ‘in on the joke’ after facing backlash for his ministry memes

Mr Morrison was secretly appointed health minister on 14 March 2020, with the knowledge of then-health minister Greg Hunt.

This is not recorded in Mr Hurley's diaries. The day after, though, he notes presenting the "Duke of Gloucester Sash" at the 2020 National Sheep Dog Trial Championships in Canberra.

Likewise, on 30 March, when Mr Morrison was given power as finance minister, Mr Hurley's diaries don't reference it.

However, they do mention a series of phone calls Mr Hurley had, including from a member of Australia's national security laws watchdog.

On 15 April 2021, Mr Morrison secretly co-opted powers of the industry, science, energy and resources portfolios.
READ MORE

'No laughing matter': Anthony Albanese criticises Scott Morrison for secret ministries memes

He would later use this power to axe approval for a gas project off the coast of NSW, with the decision now before the courts due to the controversy.

Mr Hurley's diary doesn't mention the appointment. He attended a meeting of the Federal Executive Council, a collection of Commonwealth ministers who provide advice to the governor-general.

Days later, he spoke with the Queen.

The next month, on 6 May when Mr Morrison took the treasury and home affairs ministries with Mr Hurley's approval, the governor-general hosted some events before dinner that night in Canberra.

Mr Hurley's office has defended his actions, saying he followed processes and "had no reason to believe" Mr Morrison's appointments would not be communicated.
Share
3 min read
Published 20 August 2022 at 10:47am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

FBI sought nuclear weapons' documents during raid of Donald Trump's home, US media reports

World

Anthony Albanese seeking legal advice following claims Scott Morrison was secretly sworn into ministry roles

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

COVID-19

Bill Shorten intervenes to replace ‘birth parent’ with ‘mother’ on Medicare form

Australia

Author Salman Rushdie in surgery after being repeatedly stabbed onstage in New York

World

It's not the first time two Saudi sisters have fled their country and been met with tragedy

Australia

Chinese ambassador compares Taiwan to Tasmania, telling Australia to act with ‘caution’

Australia

Not 'performance pay': NSW unveils plan to retain top teachers in classroom

Australia