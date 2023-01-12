'Grave mistake': Dominic Perrottet apologises for wearing a Nazi uniform on his 21st birthday

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has apologised for wearing a Nazi uniform on his 21st birthday.





The premier, now 40, told reporters on Thursday he was "ashamed" for the "deeply hurtful" choice he made.





"I’m deeply ashamed of what I did and I’m truly sorry for the hurt and the pain this will cause for people right across our state, and in particular, members of the Jewish community, Holocaust survivors, veterans and their families," he said.





Mr Perrottet said he received a phone call from a colleague where the issue was raised with him two days ago.





"The truth of something terrible, grave, mistake that I made at my 21st should've been told by me," he said.





He said he has grappled with this experience over the course of his life.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



