Greens announce support for Labor's energy relief package

Highlights Greens leader Adam Bandt has announced his party's position on Labor's energy relief package.

He confirmed the Greens will support the legislation when parliament is recalled.

He described it as a "bad day to be a greedy gas corporation".

Greens leader Adam Bandt has announced his party will work with Labor on the government's energy relief package.





Speaking to media on Wednesday, Mr. Bandt confirmed the Greens will support the legislation when parliament is recalled on Thursday to debate the legislation.





He said the two parties would work together to help households and businesses to switch over from gas to cleaner and cheaper appliances.





"The Greens have secured a significant package that will help meet the costs households and businesses to switch over from dirty and expensive gas to cleaner and cheaper appliances and that could save households hundreds of not thousands of dollars," he said.





"These will be savings that will last for a lifetime. The Government has committed to developing a significant package of measures in next year's budget, and they will work with the Greens in development of those measures.





"It is a good day for people, a good day for bringing down power bills and a bad day to be a greedy gas corporation."





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



