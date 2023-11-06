'Gutless cowards': Greens invoke 'people's protest' in Senate walkout over Hamas-Israel war

Key Points Greens senators walked out of the Senate following a speech by Mehreen Faruqi.

She claimed the government and Coalition's "weasel words will not stop war crimes".

The federal government has reiterated support for Israel but stressed the need to protect civilians.

Greens senators have walked out of the Senate to protest what they claim is inaction by Labor and the Coalition over Israel's continued attacks on Gaza.





Israel has bombarded Gaza since Hamas' 7 October attack in which more than 1,400 people were killed, according to the Israeli government, and over 200 hostages taken.





More than 9,770 people have been killed in Gaza since 7 October, according to the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza.





Greens senator Mehreen Fahruqi said the Coalition is "morally bankrupt when it comes to Palestine" and Labor has shown itself to be "heartless, gutless cowards".





"You are watching the massacre of thousands of Palestinians by Israel and you are not condemning Israel," she said. "You refuse to call for an immediate ceasefire."



Faruqi said the Greens would not sit and "watch you pat yourselves on the back for doing nothing".





"Weasel words are not going to stop war crimes. Today we bring the people's protest into parliament," she said.





She then raised her fist and declared "free free Palestine".



Footage showed Faruqi and 10 other Greens senators leaving the chamber.





Earlier in Senate Question Time, Liberal senator James Paterson asked the federal government to condemn comments reportedly made by a Sydney-based Islamic preacher over the weekend.





Acting government leader Don Farrell said the matter is being investigated by police.





The federal government has voiced its support for Israel as it responds to Hamas' 7 October attack , but has said "it matters" how Israel conducts itself, and stressed the obligation to protect civilians. Labor has called for a humanitarian pause so aid can be delivered.





The fact Hamas "is a craven terrorist group" that used human shields and hid within civilian infrastructure didn't lessen Israel's need to follow international law, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Thursday.



"We want humanitarian supplies of food, water, medicine, fuel to reach people in desperate need, the people of Gaza cannot wait," she said.



Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi said she was bringing in the people's protest to parliament. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas The international community will not accept ongoing civilian deaths, she said.





"So, when Israel's friends urge Israel to exercise restraint, when Israel's friends urge Israel to protect civilian lives, it's critical that Israel listens."





Federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton has urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to travel to Israel to shore up support for its ally.



Labor is facing a backlash from Australia's Arab and Muslim communities over its response to the Hamas-Israel war. Faruqi, who is Muslim, wore a keffiyeh in the chamber - a scarf that has become synonymous with support for Palestinians.





Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, which has gained power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006. Its stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel's right to exist.



