Greens senator attacks PM Albanese over 'disgusting, cringeworthy' coronation visit

Mehreen Faruqi has described Anthony Albanese's attendance at the coronation as "disgusting" and "cringeworthy", and an indication that he would pledge his allegiance to the monarchy.

Mehreen Faruqi looks ahead, wearing glasses.

Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi has criticised the prime minister over his visit to King Charles' coronation. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Key Points
  • Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi has lashed out at the prime minister for heading to King Charles' coronation.
  • The Greens deputy leader described Mr Albanese's visit as "disgusting" as Australia faces a cost of living crisis.
  • The prime minister previously indicated he will pledge his allegience to the King during the coronation.
Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi has criticised Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, describing his visit to the coronation of King Charles III this weekend as "disgusting".

Senator Faruqi, who is the new Greens spokesperson for the Republic, accused the prime minister of prioritising a trip to the United Kingdom to "bask in the grotesque excesses, pomp and pageantry" of the British monarchy during a
cost of living crisis
.

The senator also criticised Mr Albanese for indicating he will pledge his oath of allegiance to the King, at a time when republicans are pushing for Australia to separate itself from the Commonwealth.
READ MORE

Should Australians swear allegiance to the new King? Anthony Albanese won't say

“At the very least Albanese could have shown leadership and sent a strong message by agreeing to remain silent when invited to pledge allegiance to the new monarch," she said.

She said the only reason the prime minister should visit the UK to meet the King was to cut ties with the monarchy.

"Now would be the perfect time to announce we were pushing forward with a republic, but instead Albanese is signing us up to an outdated system."

When asked if he would swear the oath of allegiance in an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, Mr Albanese said he would do "what is entirely appropriate as the representative of Australia".

The prime minister had a private audience with King Charles at Buckingham Palace in London ahead of the coronation.
Members of the public watching the coronation have been asked to join the oath, but several prominent ministers including Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he was "unlikely" to pledge allegiance or watch the ceremony.

Senator Faruqi is among several figures in Australia and around the world who will not be celebrating the coronation, including
many First Nations people
, accusing the British royal family of colonialism during its rule.

“The British monarchy and their obscene wealth is a racist, colonial institution built on the blood, backs and stolen wealth of brown and black people," she said.
READ MORE

Who are the Aussies going to King Charles III's coronation?

"The violent legacies of British colonialism are felt by people and countries all over the globe, including of course here in Australia, a nation born of dispossession and violence."

Her comments come after she
launched legal action against One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson
in relation to her online comments to the Greens senator to "piss off back to Pakistan".

The
tweet from the conservative senator 
was in response to comments made by Senator Faruqi following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying she couldn't mourn the "leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth of colonised peoples".

With AAP.
Published 5 May 2023 6:27pm
Updated 23m ago 7:29pm
By Rayane Tamer
Source: SBS News

