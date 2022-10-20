Politics

Breaking

Lidia Thorpe resigns as Greens' Senate deputy leader over undisclosed relationship with former bikie boss

The ABC reported Senator Thorpe's staffers raised concerns about the risk of a perceived conflict of interest from her dating a former bikie while she was on a parliamentary law enforcement committee.

Lidia Thorpe

Greens senator and DjabWurrung Gunnai Gunditjamara woman Lidia Thorpe. Source: SBS News / NITV

Lidia Thorpe has resigned as the Greens' deputy leader in the Senate following revelations she was in a relationship with the former president of a bikie gang while sitting on a parliamentary law enforcement committee.

The ABC reported on Thursday that Senator Thorpe's staffers raised concerns about the risk of a perceived conflict of interest upon hearing of her relationship with the ex-president of the Rebels in Victoria, Dean Martin. The committee was receiving confidential briefings about bikie gangs and organised crime.

According to the ABC, staff urged her to disclose the relationship to Greens leader Adam Bandt.

"Media raised with me matters containing Senator Thorpe which I was not aware of until the media raised them," Mr Bandt said on Thursday.

"I have since looked into those matters. I have asked Senator Thorpe for her resignation as deputy leader in the Senate and I have received a resignation.

"At a minimum, Senator Thorpe needed to disclose to meet her connection to Mr Martin and her failure to do so showed a significant lack of judgement. Senator Thorpe says she understands this, so I now expect her to demonstrate better judgement going forward and in exercising her continuing portfolio responsibilities."

Senator Thorpe said in a statement that she had given Mr Bandt her resignation.

"I accept that I have made mistakes and have not exercised good judgement," she said.

"I will now reflect on this and focus on my important portfolio work, especially advocating for First Nations people."

More to come.
Published 20 October 2022 at 2:20pm
By Emma Brancatisano
Source: SBS News

