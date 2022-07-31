Greens set to introduce new climate trigger laws to parliament

Emissions from new projects such as mines would be assessed before being given the final approval from the government, under new laws set to be introduced by the Greens in parliament.





While negotiations on the climate bill are ongoing, the Greens will introduce new climate trigger laws in the Senate on Monday.





The new laws would assess the impact of emissions from polluting projects before the environment minister would be able to sign off on the project.



Greens environment spokeswoman Sarah Hanson-Young said greater practical action was needed to help deal with rising emissions.





"Putting a climate trigger law will force corporations to be honest about how much polluting their new projects and mines will create and force the minister to consider the climate impacts before giving any environmental approval," she said.





"It makes no sense that an application for a new mine or development is not assessed for the impact the project's emissions will have on the climate."



It comes as the Greens get set to hold the first of their three scheduled party room meetings this week to determine their position on the government's climate bill, which would lock in emissions reductions of 43 per cent by 2030.





Greens leader Adam Bandt is heading into negotiations with Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen on the government's climate bill.





However, any concessions will be needed to be run by the party room before being approved.





Whether the Greens will seek to move amendments in the lower house, where Mr Bandt sits, or the Senate, where they hold the balance of power, is also under discussion.





There remains the chance a vote on the bill could be postponed until the next sitting period in September if negotiations remain ongoing or the Greens fail to reach a consensus.



The Greens are pushing for an increase to the 43 per cent target and a moratorium on new coal and gas projects, both of which Labor remains steadfastly against.





The bill is not expected to come before the Senate before the next sitting period in October.





The government will need the support of all 12 Greens in the Senate plus one crossbencher in the upper house in order to pass the legislation.





Senator Hanson-Young said the government's climate bill was largely symbolic.





"It doesn't legislate for the actual action needed to reduce emissions," she said.



