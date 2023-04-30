Australia

Alex Greenwich says he will sue Mark Latham unless he apologises for homophobic tweet

The Sydney MP says unless Mr Latham apologises and makes amends he will begin defamation proceedings.

Alex Greenwich and Mark Latham side by side

Sydney MP Alex Greenwich will take legal action against Mark Latham unless the NSW One Nation leader apologises for homophobic comments directed at the independent. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins / Dan Himbrechts

Key Points
  • NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham posted a homophobic tweet targeted at Independent MP Alex Greenwich.
  • Mr Greenwich said he is prepared to launch legal proceedings.
  • He also said he had never experienced such a homophobic, sexualised attack.
Sydney MP Alex Greenwich will take legal action against Mark Latham unless the NSW One Nation leader apologises for homophobic comments directed at the independent.

Despite widespread condemnation, the maverick One Nation MP has refused to apologise for a tweet he posted on March 30 that Mr Greenwich described as "defamatory and homophobic".

"He followed that up with media commentary that doubled down on his attack," Mr Greenwich said in a statement on Monday.

The comments were in response to Mr Greenwich calling Mr Latham "a disgusting human being" after LGBTQIA+ protesters were attacked outside a candidates' forum including Mr Latham as a speaker, during the NSW election campaign.

When pressed for an apology, Mr Latham tweeted "never apologise, never explain".
Mr Greenwich says he will begin defamation proceedings unless Mr Latham apologises and makes amends.

The independent MP has also lodged a complaint of homosexual vilification with the Anti-Discrimination Board of NSW, and made a police complaint against Mr Latham for using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

Police were investigating after Mr Greenwich complained of being harassed online, a NSW Police spokesman confirmed on Monday.

"Officers attached to Surry Hills Area Command have commenced an investigation after receiving reports of online harassment directed at a 42-year-old man," the spokesman said.

Mr Greenwich made the complaint after deciding "enough is enough".

"I've been openly gay in public life for 15 years and in NSW Parliament for over 10 years, and never have I experienced such a homophobic, sexualised attack that exposed me to contempt, ridicule and extreme abuse, based on my sexuality,."
Mr Greenwich says he is also taking action for all LGBTQIA+ people who face regular abuse.

His legal team will also approach Twitter about its provision of a platform that "freely allows extreme homophobia, transphobia, racism and religious bigotry".

The tweet caused a schism between Mr Latham and One Nation's federal leader Pauline Hanson, who said the comments were "disgusting" and called on him to apologise.

She said he ignored her calls and texts.

Premier Chris Minns condemned Mr Latham's comments, saying they were "terrible" and would "unleash ghouls" on the MP.

Mr Latham was re-elected for an eight-year term at the March poll but the legal action could impact his ability to serve if he is charged with an offence by police.

AAP has contacted Mr Latham for comment.
Published 1 May 2023 8:44am
Updated 2h ago 9:01am
Source: AAP

