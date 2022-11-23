'Grief overwhelms our hearts': Newborn baby killed in Russian attack on Ukraine maternity ward

Russian strikes killed a newborn baby at a Ukrainian maternity ward and two other civilians elsewhere, officials said on Wednesday as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of "terror and murder".





Ukrainian emergency services said Russian rockets smashed into a building overnight in Vilniansk, part of the southern Zaporizhzhia region, in the latest attack to damage medical facilities since war began nine months ago.





They distributed video of emergency service workers trying to free a man trapped waist-deep in the rubble of what appeared to be the destroyed maternity ward.





"As a result of a rocket attack on the territory of the local hospital, the two-storey building of the maternity ward was destroyed," they said in a statement.





There was "a woman with a newborn baby as well as a doctor" inside the building at the time, they added.



Regional governor, Oleksandr Starukh, writing on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday, said: "At night, Russian monsters launched huge rockets at the small maternity ward of the hospital in Vilniansk.





"Grief overwhelms our hearts — a baby was killed who had just seen the light of day. Rescuers are working at the site."



Photos he posted show thick smoke rising above mounds of rubble, being combed by emergency workers against the backdrop of a dark night sky.





The baby died while the woman and doctor were rescued from the rubble, rescuers said. According to preliminary information, nobody else was trapped under the debris, they added.



Russian strikes have several times hit Ukrainian hospitals since Russia invaded the country on 24 February, including in the port city of Mariupol, which endured a harsh siege for several weeks before coming under Moscow's control.





An attack last March on Mariupol hospital left three dead, including a child. Ukraine and its Western allies condemned the strike. Moscow insisted it was "staged".



An injured pregnant woman is carried from a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine in March, 2022. Source: AAP

'Terror and murder'

Elsewhere on Wednesday, two people were killed in shelling of a residential building and a clinic in the northeastern Kharkiv region, said local governor Oleg Synegubov.





"Around 7:40 am local time Kupiansk was shelled. A nine-storey residential building and a clinic were damaged. Unfortunately, two people died: a 55-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man," Mr Synegubov said on social media.





"The enemy has once again decided to try to achieve with terror and murder what it wasn't able to achieve for nine months and won't be able to achieve," Mr Zelenskyy said on social media following the attacks.





The World Health Organization earlier this week said it had recorded more than 700 attacks on Ukraine's health facilities since Russia's invasion began.





"Continued attacks on health and energy infrastructure mean hundreds of hospitals and health care facilities are no longer fully operational," Hans Kluge, regional director for Europe at the United Nations' health body, told reporters.





Russia has systematically targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing severe damage ahead of winter, which Mr Kluge said "is already having knock-out effects on the health system and on the people's health".





The small town of Vilniansk is around 45 kilometres from the front line and last week was targeted in Russian strikes that killed 10 people, officials have said.



