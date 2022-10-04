'Grieves me greatly': New Essendon CEO hits out as he resigns one day after appointment

A "grieving" Andrew Thorburn believes his Christian faith has been tagged as "unacceptable" following his one-day stint as Essendon chief executive.





The 57-year-old former NAB boss resigned from the Bombers on Tuesday barely 24 hours after his appointment due to his role as chair of a church with divisive views around abortion and homosexuality.





Once those views became public, Essendon told Mr Thorburn he was unable to serve as the club's CEO while continuing as chair of City on a Hill.



Essendon president David Barham fronted a hastily-organised press conference at the MCG on Tuesday evening.





"He was upset, really upset," Mr Barham told reporters of Mr Thorburn's reaction.





"He wanted to be CEO of Essendon football club and he was upset.





"In the end, Andrew decided that he would stay with his church and he couldn't be CEO.





"It was about his position as chairman of the board, those views of his church didn't match with our views and values."





City on a Hill condemns homosexuality and has an article on its website from 2013 titled 'Surviving Same Sex Attraction as a Christian'.





"If you struggle with same-sex attraction, it is vital to speak to a mature Christian whom you trust, so you can receive the support and accountability you will need in the long term to survive these temptations," the City on a Hill article reads.





Mr Thorburn joined City on a Hill in 2014 and he says some of the articles and readings on the church's website pre-date his involvement and he had never heard such sentiments expressed during his time there.





Mr Barham stressed both the board and Mr Thorburn had been unaware of the church sermons before reading about them via news outlets.



Essendon president David Barham. Source: AAP / James Ross

'Required to compromise beyond what my conscience allowed'

Mr Thorburn attended Essendon's best-and-fairest night on Monday, calling the day one of the "proudest" of his life.





"However, it became clear to me that my personal Christian faith is not tolerated or permitted in the public square, at least by some and perhaps by many," Mr Thorburn wrote on his LinkedIn page.





"I was being required to compromise beyond a level that my conscience allowed.





"People should be able to hold different views on complex personal and moral matters and be able to live and work together, even with those differences, and always with respect."





In an interview with SEN on Tuesday morning, Mr Thorburn pointed to his CEO jobs at NAB and Bank of NZ where he led thousands of "diverse" people as evidence he was the right person to take Essendon forward.





He reiterated that sentiment in his message via LinkedIn.



"Let me be clear - I love all people, and have always promoted and lived an inclusive, diverse, respectful and supportive workplace - where people are welcomed regardless of their culture, religious beliefs, and sexual orientation," Mr Thorburn wrote.





"I believe my record over a long period of time testifies to this.





"Despite my own leadership record, within hours of my appointment being announced, the media and leaders of our community had spoken. They made it clear that my Christian faith and my association with a church are unacceptable in our culture if you wish to hold a leadership position in society.





"This grieves me greatly - though not just for myself, but for our society overall."





Mr Thorburn said he became a Christian 20 years ago and religion had made him a "better husband, father, and friend".





"I do sometimes disagree with things I hear in church, but I believe strongly in the right of people to say them, especially when taken in context," he wrote.





"I am saddened by these events.



