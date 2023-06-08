Australia

Grieving a loved one is extremely tough. Banks can make it harder, a report shows

Banks have handled deceased estates poorly, charging fees for services no longer provided and lacking respect and kindness towards next of kin, an independent inquiry has found.

ABA ANNA BLIGH PRESSER

Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh says the report doesn't acknowledge the work banks have done to improve their practices. Source: AAP / Bianca de Marchi / AAPIMAGE

Key Points:
  • The inquiry focused on six banks, including the Big Four: the Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ, and NAB.
  • The report identifies inadequate systems, processes, and procedures when managing a deceased estate.
  • The report comes after AMP Group was fined $24 million for charging fees from the accounts of dead customers.
Australia's banking industry does a poor job handling deceased estates, sometimes charging fees for services no longer provided and failing to treat next of kin with respect and kindness, an independent inquiry has found.

The Banking Code Compliance Committee said on Friday that after studying the practices of six banks, including each of the Big Four, it would be commencing investigations into the compliance of three of them with their obligations.

"Managing the affairs of a loved one who has passed away is difficult," said the committee's independent chair, Ian Govey.
READ MORE

$60,000 a minute: Banks bring in bumper profits during cost of living crisis

"Unfortunately, our inquiry found practices that were contributing to the difficulty of managing a deceased estate.

"While there were instances of good practice, and the issues varied across the banks, we found inadequate systems, processes and procedures were making a difficult time worse for the bereaved."

The committee's 35-page report said banks sometimes failed to act on requests or instructions within the obligatory 14 days of receiving notifications or information, at times exacerbating the emotional distress of grieving families.
Some had fragmented systems that led to delays and the report cited a concerning lack of guidance, support and training for staff about how to deal with representatives of deceased customers.

"Two banks I dealt with both lost documentation and then made me stand at the enquiry counter and recount every detail of my child's death with other people in the queue," one customer, who was not identified, was quoted saying.

"And I had to then deal with the deceased estates team in another state, making contact almost impossible with the time difference."
READ MORE

The most important New Year's resolution you'll make: write a will

Another complained that while most banks were compassionate, one kept referring to their deceased spouse as a "case" and the operator didn't understand why they found that disrespectful.

"I complained about it and received an apology but anyone working in a team that deals with deceased estates should receive adequate training before talking to bereaved."

Acknowledging that the passing of a close family member was an emotional and stressful time, Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh said banks took their obligations under the Banking Code of Practice very seriously.
READ MORE

CBA refunding dead clients' advice fees

"Australia's banks have made significant improvements in the way they assist families during this difficult time," she said, noting that the report covered data and information about practices nearly four years old.

"It is disappointing that this report does not accurately reflect these efforts."

The report comes after AMP Group agreed to pay a $24 million fine after its subsidiaries charged life insurance premiums and advice fees from the superannuation accounts of more than 2,000 dead customers from 2011 through 2019.
Share
3 min read
Published 9 June 2023 6:56am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A man and a woman seated on a bench inside an airport.

Why it will soon cost you more to leave Australia

Australia

A large seagull painted on a wall, with a skip placed next to it. It looks like the seagull is diving in on the skip.

A couple woke up to find a Banksy mural on their wall. It turned into a 'living nightmare'

World

A collage featuring bamboo trees and icons many associate with a product being environmentally friendly and fabric with a tag that says '96% viscose.'

Have we had the bamboo pulled over our eyes when it comes to this 'natural' fibre?

A variety of international bank notes.

Think 7 per cent inflation is bad? Spare a thought for those whose prices have doubled

A woman writes in a notebook next to an open laptop

Australian universities have banned students from parts of India. Shashi is one of them

World

A composite image of a street sign reading 'Little India' and a group of men holding the Indian flag

This part of Australia is set to be renamed 'Little India'

Immigration

Cricketers Ashleigh Gardner and Usman Khawaja next to each other.

Cricket Australia defends 26 January scheduling after Gardner, Khawaja pushback

Australia

Graphic showing (eft to right) Donald Trump, Anthony Albanese and Joe Biden superimposed over a plummeting stock market board.

A US debt default would be 'like setting off a nuclear weapon'. Here's how it could hit Australia

Politics