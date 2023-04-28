Health

'Grim picture': What Australia's record poor public hospital performance means for you

The Australian Medical Association is calling for immediate action to be taken to fix the public hospital system.

A sign on the side of a hospital building, pointing to the emergency department

The Australian Medical Association is calling for an urgent overhaul of the National Health Reform Agreement. Source: AAP / Diego Fedele

Key Points
  • The Australian Medical Association wants the upcoming federal budget to be focused on fixing the health care system.
  • It says public hospital performance is at its lowest ever.
  • The AMA is calling for an urgent overhaul of the National Health Reform Agreement.
Australia's public hospital system needs urgent attention to address emergency department and essential surgery waiting times blowing out, according to a peak medical body.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) wants the upcoming federal budget, due to be handed down in the second week of May, to be focused on fixing the health care system.

AMA's 16th annual report card shows public hospital performance is at its lowest ever, struggling under the weight of ballooning surgery waitlists and emergency department presentations.

AMA President Steve Robson said an urgent overhaul of the National Health Reform Agreement between states, territories, and the federal government was needed.
READ MORE

Just 35 per cent of GP clinics bulk bill new patients. Here's how your area compares

"The numbers paint a grim picture for the future of our public hospitals and with them our patients if no action is taken," Professor Robson said.

"This is a problem for all health ministers. Our current way of funding our hospitals isn't lifting them out of logjam and the current review of the (national agreement) is a chance to act."

The report card found the number of public hospital beds available for people older than 65 years had dropped by more than half in the past three decades, from 32.5 beds per 1,000 people to only 14.7.

Emergency departments had a particularly tough time in the past year and only 58 per cent of patients triaged as urgent were seen within the recommended 30 minutes.

One in three patients waited more than four hours in emergency, often because there were no beds available to admit them.
Australian Medical Association AMA President Professor Steve Robson is pictured at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra.
Australian Medical Association President Professor Steve Robson wants the upcoming federal budget to be focused on fixing the health care system. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS
The AMA said
clearing the surgery logjam
, which would require extra funding and resources, should also be a priority.

"Only 63 per cent of patients referred for semi-urgent planned surgery are being treated within the recommended days," Professor Robson said.

"Meanwhile, we also have a hidden waiting list with people sometimes waiting years to get in to see a specialist so they can get on to the official waiting list."

Professor Robson said the government needed to plan ahead for the expected increase in older patients as Australians were living longer and needing more hospital care.

"We will remain on the path to failure if we keep doing the same thing over, and over, and over again," he said.

Government to extend after hours healthcare funding

After-hours access to primary medical care will be extended as state and territory leaders meet to discuss improving health outcomes.

Ahead of Friday's national cabinet meeting, the government announced it would extend funding for after-hours programs that were due to end in June.

Funding will also go towards new programs in conjunction with local community organisations to improve access to primary care services.

The money will come out of the Strengthening Medicare fund, to which the government committed $750 million in its October budget.
READ MORE

'Worse now than it's ever been': Scathing report card shows the public system is failing those with poor mental health

Health Minister Mark Butler said
bolstering Medicare
and rebuilding general practice were the government's priorities.

"Being able to access a doctor after hours is critical for patients to get what they need, when they need it, taking the pressure off hospitals," he said.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said his priority was ensuring people in his state had access to fast, free, and local GPs.

"We urgently need to pay GPs more so Victorians pay less, increase university places to get a pipeline of new doctors across the nation, attract GPs from overseas to Australia faster and break down the barriers between primary care and our hospital system," he said.
Share
4 min read
Published 28 April 2023 11:37am
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

An older women shopping in the bread aisle at Woolworths

These are the grocery items food inflation is hitting hardest

Life

People walking along a footpath in central Sydney.

Worldwide COVID deaths have fallen sharply. What could happen in Australia during winter?

COVID-19

A Victorian era 1 storey house in Melbourne with a 'For Lease' sign out the front.

'They don't stand a chance': Australia's worst-affected as rental affordability hits new low

Australia

A boy wearing a puffer fest on a residential street holds a bag of flower pins.

Racists targeted this young Swedish asylum seeker. Now, he's broken a fundraising record

World

A composite picture of a woman with cultural face markings and a venue sign.

The reason an Australian bar company is changing its rules on face tattoos

Australia

PanaNatra.jpg

Is it worth forking out $20 for this 'natural' painkiller? Here's what experts say

Life

Teenagers jump into the ocean at Avatiu Harbour, Rarotonga (SBS Lucy Murray).jpg

The multi-billion-dollar question that could pit Australia and its neighbours against each other

Australia

A composite image of people with umbrellas in the rain and people at the beach.

La Niña has gone. Is El Niño now on? Australia's weather forecast for 2023

Australia