Australia

Group seeks more random breath tests as rate dwindles

Random breath testing in NSW is down more than one-third since before the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's peak motoring group is calling for more.

A beer is poured at a pub

A key motoring group wants an increase in the rate of random breath testing which has fallen in NSW. Source: AAP / Daniel Munoz

NRMA Insurance has released its annual report on drink driving and is calling for more random breath tests to combat the issue.

They conducted a survey of 3,300 of their members, finding that 12 per cent of drivers have admitted to driving over the legal limit after alcohol consumption.

NRMA says that a decline in police random breath testing of drivers has contributed to heightened risks on the road.
READ MORE

Australia's road deaths rise despite push to halve fatalities by 2030

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury says they are calling for 1.1 RBTs per license holder to help discourage casual drink driving.

"All too often they think they're not going to get caught because we know that almost half of those people have not seen an RBT in the last six months. This is about saving lives. We've seen the carnage on our roads this year and we want it to stop.

"We want people to start to have that fear that if they take that risk they will be caught and that fear is not going to increase if they're not seeing R-B-Ts on the road."

An NSW Police spokeswoman said in a statement that the number of breath tests carried out fluctuated "based on intelligence and operational needs and capabilities".

She said the current focus was on mobile random testing, rather than dedicated static random testing, to ensure an "anytime, anywhere" approach to policing drink-driving and drug-driving.

The NSW government last year set a target of halving road deaths across the state by 2030. About 15 per cent of road fatalities in NSW involve alcohol.

Police Minister Yasmin Catley has been contacted for comment.
Share
2 min read
Published 1 November 2023 12:49pm
Updated 28m ago 1:07pm
Source: SBS News

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A woman with blonde hair leans up against a tree.

This is the best place in the world to be a woman, researchers say

Life

People walking towards a Departure sign in an airport

Planning a Europe trip? These are the cheapest cities to fly into

Life

Two identical brothers lying on the grass in high vis yellow clothing.

Jobless, homeless and on the verge of losing it all. Until a Qld community rallied behind them

Australia

An image of a pro-Palestinian rally and another of a pro-Israel rally, separated by a silhouette of a man looking at a mobile phone.

Video games and false hostages: How Hamas-Israel war information is weaponised

World

Two teenage girls taking a photo in the mirror

Abbie couldn't bring her date to a year 12 formal. She's pushing to change that for others

Australia

A man sits on a trailer carried by a donkey past destroyed buildings

Why Australia abstained from a UN vote demanding an aid truce between Israel and Hamas

World

Maine Shooting

'Multiple' people have been killed in a mass shooting in Maine. Here's what we know

World

A composite image of a Jewish man walking with two small children and two Muslim women crossing a street.

As the Hamas-Israel war rages, Islamophobia and antisemitism are rising in Australia

Australia