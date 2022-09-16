Guinea Pig Awareness Week postponed in the UK to mourn the Queen - and that’s not all

If you were preparing to raise awareness for guinea pigs in the UK next week, you'll need to change your plans.





Guinea Pig Awareness Week, which was scheduled to take place from 19 to 23 September, is an initiative which aims to raise the profile of the rodent.





It was just one of many UK events, ranging from the significant to the quirky, that were cancelled in order to mourn Queen Elizabeth II 's death.





On Wednesday, the organisers of Guinea Pig Awareness Week announced the event has been officially rescheduled "in recognition of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral".





It will now take place from 26-30 September.



Following the announcement of the Queen's death, a variety of high-profile events such as Premier League football games and orchestral performances at the Royal Albert Hall were quickly called off.



Over the past week, a number of lower-profile events have also cancelled or postponed their celebrations or initiatives.





Here are some you might have missed.



Fire Door Safety Week

Fire Door Safety Week is a campaign designed to increase public understanding of the role fire doors play in protecting life and property.





Now, their awareness campaign has been postponed.





Organisers have not yet announced a new date.



Recycle Week

Recycle Week is Recycle Now's flagship annual event, which is a celebration of recycling across the nation.





Prior to the death of the Queen, Recycling Week was scheduled to take place from 19 to 22 September.





Recycle Week was one of many events in the UK to be postponed because of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Source: Getty / Universal Images Group Climate-action NGO, Wrap UK, announced they would be postponing the initiative.





"In light of the recent sad news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll , we will be postponing Recycle Week 2022," they wrote on Twitter.





"We are working with stakeholders to draw up a new date which we will communicate shortly."



Strikes paused

Rail workers and postal workers had previously planned to hold strikes from 15 to 17 September over long-running disputes, but these have been placed on hold.





According to the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents 115,000 workers at the Royal Mail, the decision was made "out of respect".



The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) echoed the sentiment in their own statement.





"RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth," RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said.





"The planned railway strike action on 15 and 17 September is suspended.





"We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country."



Medical exams and NHS procedures postponed

Junior doctors' exams were scheduled to take place on Monday 19 September, but have reportedly been postponed as they would now coincide with the Queen's funeral.





The British Medical Association (BMA) junior doctors committee expressed frustration over the decision.



"We are saddened and disheartened by the postponement of the UK sitting of the RCOG Part 1 exam - due on Mon 19th Sep," the BMA wrote on Twitter.





"Junior doctors spend months dedicated to revising for these exams. Delays cause a significant mental toll, as well as potentially affecting training progression."





Exams aren't the only aspect of the medical sector being impacted though, with thousands of medical appointments and procedures being cancelled ahead of the funeral.





According to the BBC, following the introduction of a last-minute bank holiday, a host of leading hospitals have said there will be a delay to their services.



No kites to fly in Streatham

Streatham Common Wind Day, which was scheduled to take place on 11 September, was cancelled by the Friends of Streatham Common.





Community forum Streatham Action shared the news on Twitter.





"In light of the sad passing of the Queen ... we have taken the decision to cancel Wind Day on Sunday as a mark of respect," they wrote.



What have been some of the most surprising tributes?

When it comes to paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II, tributes have flowed in from members of the public, leaders, celebrities and businesses all around the world.





Many of them were to be expected, but some caught social media users by surprise.





The Crazy Frog paid its respects on the night of the announcement.



On 9 September, McDonald's UK said its "entire system" was saddened to hear of the Queen's passing, and on 14 September announced all UK restaurants would be closed from midnight to 5pm on the day of the funeral.





One Yo Sushi branch had planned to celebrate its 25th anniversary by selling 97p ($1.6) sushi, but opted to postpone the deal as a mark of respect for the Queen.





Domino's Pizza UK was also quick to share its condolences online, with text displayed on a black background featuring the company's logo.





"Everyone at Domino's joins the nation and the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II," the statement said.



