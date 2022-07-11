Joe Biden says guns turning US neighbourhoods into 'killing fields', calls for assault weapons ban

US President Joe Biden said Monday that a flood of guns is turning US communities into "killing fields" and vowed to reinstate a ban on assault rifles.





In a White House ceremony to mark new gun control legislation that he signed on 25 June, Mr Biden said the United States is "awash in weapons of war", but did not go far enough to rein in US gun violence.





Congress has shown little inclination to outlaw assault weapons after a ban on such weapons expired in 2004, but Mr Biden is hoping to use growing American outrage about mass shootings to lead to greater pressure on lawmakers to change their mind.





"Assault weapons need to be banned. They were banned...I'm determined to ban these weapons again, and high-capacity magazines," he said. "This has taken too long, with too much of a trail of bloodshed and carnage," Mr Biden said.



"The past many years, across our schools, places of worship, workplaces, stores, music festivals, nightclubs, and so many other everyday places, they have turned into killing fields."





The Democratic president also said lawmakers should add safe storage laws requiring personal liability "for not locking up your gun.”





Mr Biden also said he supports the US Constitution's Second Amendment that gives Americans the right to possess firearms but said: “the right to bear arms is not an absolute right to dominate all others.”





Mr Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke at an event on the White House South Lawn to commemorate the recent passage of the gun safety bill, the first such new law on guns in 30 years.



In the audience were many members of Congress who approved the legislation and family members of some of the people killed in mass shootings, including the recent attacks in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; and Highland Park, Illinois.





The bipartisan bill came together just weeks after mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo that killed more than 30 people, including 19 children at an elementary school.





The law includes provisions to help states keep guns out of the hands of those deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.





It also blocks gun sales to those convicted of abusing unmarried intimate partners and cracks down on gun sales to purchasers convicted of domestic violence.





The gun bill came the same week as the Supreme Court expanded gun owners' rights. Gun control has long been a divisive issue in the nation, with several attempts to put new controls on gun sales failing time after time.



