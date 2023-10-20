Hamas releases two American hostages as Joe Biden says aid to reach Gaza soon

Key Points US hostages Judith and Natalie Raanan have been freed by Hamas, Israeli PM's office says.

They are the first hostages to be freed by Hamas.

US President Joe Biden expects aid to start reaching Gaza in next 24 to 48 hours.

Hamas has released two US hostages, mother and daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan, who were kidnapped in its attack on southern Israel on October 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's office confirmed.





The women, who were taken from Nahal Oz kibbutz, near the Gaza border, were on their way to a military base in central Israel, a statement from Netanyahu's office said. Media reports in the United States said they were from Evanston, a suburb of Chicago.





They were the first hostages to be freed since the militant group burst into Israel nearly two weeks ago, killing 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and taking around 200 hostages.



Some 200 Israelis are thought to have been taken hostage after the Hamas attacks.





At least 4,137 Palestinians have been killed, including hundreds of children, and 13,000 wounded in Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry said.





Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for Hamas's military wing, said the hostages were released in response to Qatari mediation efforts: "for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless".





An Israeli army statement earlier in the day said a majority of the hostages were alive.



Israel levelled a northern Gaza district earlier on Friday after giving families a half-hour warning to escape and hit an Orthodox Christian church where others had been sheltering.





Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, relentlessly pounding the strip with air strikes, putting the enclave's 2.3 million people under a total siege and banning shipments of food, fuel and medical supplies.





The United Nations says more than a million have been made homeless.



International attention has focused on getting aid to Gaza through the one access point not controlled by Israel, the Rafah crossing to Egypt.





Joe Biden, who visited Israel on Wednesday, said he believed trucks carrying aid would get through in the next 24-48 hours.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres toured the checkpoint on Egypt's side and called for a meaningful number of trucks to enter Gaza every day and checks - which Israel insists on to stop aid reaching Hamas - to be quick and pragmatic.





"We are actively engaging with all parties to make sure conditions for delivering aid are lifted," he said.





Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday that achieving Israel's objectives would not be quick or easy. "We will topple the Hamas organisation. We will destroy its military and governing infrastructure.





"It's a phase that will not be easy. It will have a price," he told a parliamentary committee.



Source: AAP / Ariel Hermoni HANDOUT/EPA





Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, gaining power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006.





Hamas’ stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist.





Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the US.





Some countries list only its military wing as a terrorist group.





The United Nations though did not condemn Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation, due to insufficient support from member states to do so during a 2018 vote.



Sixteen died when a Greek Orthodox church being used for shelter was hit in Gaza. "It's not a day, it's not a week, and unfortunately it's not a month," he said.





The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the main Palestinian Christian denomination, said that overnight Israeli forces had struck the Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza City, where hundreds of Christians and Muslims had sought sanctuary.





It said targeting churches that were used as shelters for people fleeing bombing was "a war crime that cannot be ignored".





Hamas's media office said 18 Christian Palestinians had been killed, while the health ministry later gave a toll of 16.



The Israeli military said part of the church was damaged in a strike by fighter jets on a nearby Hamas command centre involved in launching rockets and mortars towards Israel, and that it was reviewing the incident.





"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) can unequivocally state that the church was not the target of the strike," it said.





Israel has already told all civilians to evacuate the northern half of the Gaza Strip, which includes Gaza City.





Many people have yet to leave saying they fear losing everything and have nowhere safe to go with southern areas also under attack.





Rockets are also being fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.





In Zahra, a northern Gaza town, residents said their entire district of some 25 apartment buildings was razed. They received Israeli warning messages on their mobile phones at breakfast, followed 10 minutes later by a small drone strike.



After another 20 minutes, F-16 warplanes brought the buildings down in huge explosions and clouds of dust.





The United Nations humanitarian affairs office said more than 140,000 homes - nearly a third of all homes in Gaza - have been damaged, with nearly 13,000 completely destroyed.





Western leaders have so far mostly offered support to Israel's campaign against Hamas, although there is mounting unease about the plight of civilians in Gaza.





Many Muslim states, however, have called for an immediate ceasefire, and protests demanding an end to the bombardment were held in several cities across the world on Friday.





Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Israel to end "its operations amounting to genocide".



