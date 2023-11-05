World

Hamburg airport 'hostage situation' ends with suspect detained

A man who drove into Hamburg airport with his four-year-old daughter in the car has been detained and the child freed uninjured, German police say.

Police vehicles and personnel secure the area of the airport in Hamburg.

German police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested and a four-year-old girl released. Source: AAP / EPA

Key Points
  • Police have arrested a man at the centre of a hostage stand-off at Hamburg airport.
  • The crisis that had forced authorities to close the busy air hub.
  • A total of 286 flights with about 34,500 passengers had been scheduled for Sunday.
Police have arrested a man and rescued a child at the centre of a hostage stand-off at Hamburg airport, ending a crisis that had forced authorities to close the busy air hub.

A man, who police said was suspected of carrying a gun and possibly explosives, drove a vehicle through the gates of the airport on Saturday night, officers said.
Police said the 35-year-old man was with his four-year-old daughter and was thought to be involved in a custody dispute.

"The hostage situation is over," the city's police force wrote on social media platform X early on Sunday afternoon.

"The suspect got out of the car with his daughter. The man was arrested by the emergency services without resistance. The child appears to be unharmed," it added.
Police surround a man in handcuffs.
A man is led away by the police at the airport in Hamburg, Germany on Sunday. Source: AAP / Jonas Walzberg/AP
The airport said it was working to resume operations as quickly as possible.

A total of 286 flights with about 34,500 passengers had been scheduled for Sunday, it said earlier.

"I wish the mother, the child and her family a lot of strength to cope with this terrible experience," Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher wrote on X.
The episode raised concerns over security at the airport less than four months after climate activists got onto the runway and blocked planes.
2 min read
Published 6 November 2023 6:35am
Source: AAP

