Hamburg shooting: What we know so far

Hamburg's mayor says the attack is "shocking" and he conveyed his condolences to the family of the victims.

A group of police officers arrive at the scene of the shooting.

Authorities say the motive behind the attack is still being determined. Source: AAP / Jonas Walzberg

Key Points
  • Several people have been shot and killed at a church in Hamburg in northern Germany.
  • Police said a perpetrator is among the dead.
  • The incident occurred at around 9pm local time.
Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher says the attack on a Jehovah's Witness church is "shocking".

"My deepest sympathy goes to the relatives of the victims," he wrote in a message on Twitter.

A police operation involving special forces officers is underway.

What do we know so far?

At least six people have been killed in a shooting in a church in the Gross Borstel district of Hamburg, German police said.

"According to first indications, shots were fired in a church in Deelboege street in the Grossborstel district. Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally," police said on Twitter.

The shooting took place at around 9pm local time, they added.
Police tape and ambulances
Police were alerted about the attack 15 minutes after it happened. Source: AAP / Jonas Walzberg
German media are reporting the incident occurred at a Jehovah's Witness church.

Police alerted people to an "extreme danger" in the area using a catastrophe warning app.

Residents must stay indoors and avoid the area, police said, adding that streets surrounding the church have been cordoned off.

Are there any casualties?

Police did not give an exact toll, but German media outlets said six people were killed.

The gunman is believed to be among several dead found in the building, police said Thursday.

"We have no indications of a perpetrator on the run," a police spokesman at the scene said, adding that investigators instead have "indications that a perpetrator may have been in the building and may be even among the dead."

Who are the perpetrators?

It is so far unclear how many perpetrators were involved or who they are. Police said more information will follow.

"At the moment there is no reliable information on the motive of the crime," they added.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Published 10 March 2023 at 10:01am, updated 6 minutes ago at 10:57am
Source: AFP

