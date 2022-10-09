'Happy birthday Mr President': Ukrainians celebrate Crimea bridge blast by trolling Russia

The damage to a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia has prompted waves of social media memes and trolling by some of Ukraine's highest officials.





Dramatic footage showed the 19-kilometre Kerch Bridge on fire, with parts plunging off into the water on Saturday.





The bridge, the longest in Europe, crosses a strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. It is logistically crucial for Moscow as a vital transport link for carrying military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.





It is also an important symbol of Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. President Vladimir Putin personally inaugurated the bridge in 2018 — even driving a truck across it — and Moscow had maintained the crossing was safe despite the fighting.



Among those to poke fun at the turn of events was Ukraine's national security and defence council secretary Oleksiy Danilov, who tweeted footage of the blast alongside a video clip of Marilyn Monroe's infamous 'Happy Birthday Mr President' song.





It was an apparent reference to Mr Putin's 70th birthday on Friday.



The Ukrainian post office also joined in, announcing it was preparing to print stamps showing the "Crimean bridge - or more precisely, what remains of it".



An artwork set in the centre of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv shaped like a big stamp and showing two fiery blasts on the bridge attracted Ukrainians to take selfies.





The artwork was entitled "Cotton to the Crimean Bridge" and was created by Andrusiv V, Serdyukov O, Kalinovska Y and Visich M, according to Getty.



Ukraine's national rail service also added its take, reminding people not to smoke on board trains with a tweet featuring a picture of the bridge in flames set against the no-smoking symbol.



'Not a bad day': Ukraine's president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made no direct mention of the bridge in his nightly address, and officials did not claim responsibility. But he seemed to refer to the incident when he spoke of a "sunny" future for Ukrainians.





"Today was not a bad day and mostly sunny on our state's territory," he said. "Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it was also warm."





He also said Ukraine wanted a future "without occupiers throughout our territory, in particular in Crimea".





His advisor Mykhailo Podolyak earlier posted a picture on Twitter of a long section of the bridge half-submerged.





"Crimea, the bridge, the beginning," he wrote.





"Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled."



But in a later statement, he appeared to suggest that Moscow had a hand in the blast.





"It is worth noting that the truck that detonated, according to all indications, entered the bridge from the Russian side. So the answers should be sought in Russia," he said.





Russian authorities also said they had identified the owner of the truck as a resident of Russia's southern Krasnodar region, saying his home was being searched.





Local officials said later that it had reopened to motor traffic with vehicles subject to stringent screening. Shortly after, Grand Service Express, which operates rail services there, said the first trains had left the peninsula for Moscow and St Petersburg.



Calls for retaliation

Russian authorities said the explosion killed three people. The Kremlin's spokesman said Putin had ordered a commission to be set up to look into the blast.





Officials in Moscow stopped short of blaming Kyiv, but a Russian-installed official in Crimea pointed the finger at "Ukrainian vandals".



Some officials in Moscow and in Russian-occupied Ukraine called for retaliation.





"There is an undisguised terrorist war against us," Russian ruling party deputy Oleg Morozov told the RIA Novosti news agency.





A Russian-installed official in the occupied Ukrainian Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, said: "Everyone is waiting for a retaliatory strike, and it is likely to come."





Military analysts said the blast could have a major impact if Moscow saw the need to shift already hard-pressed troops to Crimea from other regions or if it prompted a rush by residents to leave.





Mick Ryan, a retired Australian major general now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said that even if Ukrainians were not behind the blast, it constituted "a massive influence operation win for Ukraine."



