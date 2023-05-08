'Hard as nails but vulnerable': Emotional tributes for Jock Zonfrillo as MasterChef returns

Key Points Chef Gordon Ramsay was brought to tears describing the late Jock Zonfrillo on a tribute program.

Other chefs praised his passion for cooking with Indigenous ingredients.

MasterChef Australia's new season was delayed until Sunday night, after Mr Zonfrillo's death last week.

Emotional tributes to the late chef Jock Zonfrillo from TV personalities and celebrity chefs were featured in an hour-long episode of Channel 10's The Project, broadcast in conjunction with the return of MasterChef Australia.





One of three judges on the reality cooking show, Mr Zonfrillo was found dead in his hotel room the day MasterChef Australia was set to debut its 15th season.





The show's release was delayed until Sunday night, in light of the 46-year-old's death, which is not being treated as suspicious.





Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Marco Pierre White, Maggie Beer, Curtis Stone, Jamie Oliver, Matt Moran, and Shannon Bennett shared their memories of their much-loved friend.



Despite his reputation as an unsympathetic and angry chef, Gordon Ramsay was brought to tears and described Mr Zonfrillo as "a lad that refused to get old."





"He was never done as a chef. He still had years to go," Mr Ramsay said.





Curtis Stone spoke about Mr Zonfrillo's passion for Indigenous cooking and ingredients, which he spread through the industry.





Marco Pierre-White said when a 17-year-old Zonfrillo first approached him he saw great knowledge and enthusiasm.





"But it was that enthusiasm which drove him. Maybe fuelled by his fears of failure, by his insecurities, which I could relate to," Mr Pierre-White said.



From the moment they signed on as MasterChef judges, Andy Allen said he and Mr Zonfrillo became close friends.





"He is that Scottish bloke, drinks whisky, you know, hard as nails," Mr Allen said.





"But then he's such a vulnerable person, and he really does just open up his emotions and there is no conversation too big or too small."





Mr Allen said he had spent time with Mr Zonfrillo's wife and family and said they wanted him to share that they had been feeling love and support "for Jock and themselves".



MasterChef Australia presenters Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo at the Melbourne Cup last year. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett Fellow judge Melissa Leong was not on The Project episode, and had cancelled an event with American food writer Alison Roman at the Sydney Opera House, citing Mr Zonfrillo's passing for her cancellation.





Mr Allen said before Mr Zonfrillo passed he had a chance to watch the first episode of the MasterChef season.





"He is critical. So when he says it's the best episode he's ever seen, it's the best episode he's ever seen," Allen said.



