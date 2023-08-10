Hard Solo: Why are people concerned about a new alcoholic soft drink?

Key Points Asahi has launched an alcoholic version of the popular lemon-flavoured soft drink Solo.

Hard Solo is only available to adults, but its branding has come under scrutiny and a complaint has been lodged.

MP Kylea Tink and Cancer Council Western Australia say the beverage is likely to appeal to underage drinkers.

The launch of an alcoholic version of the popular soft drink Solo has come under scrutiny, reigniting discussions about alcohol marketing.





Hard Solo is only available for purchase at liquor outlets and features an 18+ logo, but an MP has raised concerns and a complaint has been made about its affiliation with the popular soft drink.





Critics say its branding could appeal to young people, and they're calling for a tightening of marketing regulations.



What is Hard Solo and why are people concerned?

Solo is a lemon-flavoured soft drink manufactured by Asahi Breweries, which comes in yellow packaging with black accents.





Now, the company has launched an alcoholic version, named Hard Solo, in black packaging with yellow accents.



Hard Solo has an alcohol volume of 4.5 per cent, with each 375ml can providing approximately 1.3 standard drinks.





Cancer Council Western Australia has submitted a complaint about the drink to the Alcoholic Beverages Advertising Authority.





Julia Stafford, alcohol program manager at Cancer Council WA, said alcohol companies "write their own rules" about how they design and market their products.





"That's why we're seeing examples of products that are going to appeal to young people, such as this soft drink alcohol product, and we know that sweet, fruity-flavoured drinks will appeal to young people," she said.





She said young people had been drinking Solo for many years, and were likely to be interested in its alcoholic counterpart.





"When the alcohol product looks exactly the same as the soft drink and it uses all the same colours in their branding, the same name, then it's a no-brainer that this product's going to appeal to young people."



Independent member for North Sydney Kylea Tink has expressed concern over alcohol marketing and regulation. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Independent MP Kylea Tink hosted talks with federal crossbenchers about tighter regulation for the marketing of alcoholic drinks.





"This is a product that has the name of a soft drink and is in a can that looks like a soft drink and tastes like a soft drink and yet it has alcohol in it," she told ABC TV.





"Australians are buying [premixed drinks] ... because the can is cool or the name is cool; frequently they are drinking before they go out because they cannot afford to buy drinks when they get out."





When questioned about Hard Solo, Health Minister Mark Butler said he had sought advice about the product but had not yet seen it.





He said the government was committed to protecting young people from the marketing of unhealthy products.



"What I have done over the course of the day is reaffirm, as a general principle, our government's commitment to making sure that young people are protected from marketing, politically cynical [and] targeted marketing, of unhealthy products to young people, particularly to minors," he said.





"I've said a lot over the last several months about my determination to deal with that marketing of vapes or E-cigarettes, which is so clearly targeted at young people, in some cases very, very young people."



What has Asahi said about Hard Solo?

The Alcohol Beverages Advertising Code Scheme (ABAC) prohibits the marketing of alcohol to minors.





CUB Premium Beverages, a subsidiary of Asahi, said the company "strongly refutes" claims that Hard Solo could be confused with regular Solo and that it is being marketed to minors.





"Hard Solo is sold in distinct black cans with prominent alcohol markings on the front of the can with the words 'Alcoholic Lemon’ along with the 18+ logo, standard drinks and alcohol percentage in large and bright font," the company said in a statement.





"It is the first-time 18+ has appeared on the front of one of our alcoholic products further demonstrating our commitment to differentiate Hard Solo from regular Solo."





According to CUB, 85 per cent of regular Solo consumers are adults, and Hard Solo is expected to be purchased predominantly by 25 to 50-year-olds.



Hard Solo is only available for purchase by adults at liquor outlets.





CUB said Hard Solo is not being promoted through traditional out-of-home advertising, TV or radio campaigns.





It is not being advertised on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or YouTube.





Alcohol producers are also banned from running advertisements on TikTok, but content creators have already begun posting reviews of the drink.



Is alcohol being marketed to minors?

Tink said she was not seeking to "beat up" on the industry, but rather to have a conversation about self-regulation and responsibility.





"If I had to summarise it, probably my main concern is the fact that this product was approved through the self-regulatory environments, because I just think this is a really clear breach of what the intention of the self-regulation code is all about."





This is not the first time the issue of alcohol marketing regulation has been raised.



READ MORE When my partner found me unconscious after drinking cooking wine, I knew I needed help

In April, over 40 organisations signed an open letter calling for government-led regulation of alcohol marketing in Australia that is independent of the alcohol industry.





The letter, which was published by the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education, claimed the alcohol industry has been "setting its own rules" for advertising through the ABAC Scheme.





"The rules the industry has developed for itself are weak and littered with loopholes," the letter said.





"Community complaints are often dismissed, and even when breaches are upheld, there are no consequences."





The letter claimed the community is "inadequately protected" from the harm of alcohol advertising.



READ MORE Two drinks a week: Significant shift in alcohol guidelines raises questions for Australia

"This is highly problematic because children’s exposure to alcohol marketing increases their risk of starting drinking at a younger age and more harmful patterns of drinking later in life," the letter said.





In May, crossbench MPs joined forces to urge the government to legislate stronger regulations and close loopholes on the marketing of harmful products including alcohol, gambling, junk food, and fossil fuels.



