Fans ride the emotions as France dominates Australia 4-1 in FIFA World Cup opener

Highlights Australia suffered a 4-1 loss to reigning champions France in their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fans from both sides gathered at Cheers bar in Sydney to watch the Socceroos.

Hundreds also watched from Federation Square in Melbourne, where scuffles broke out during the public viewing.

Defending champions France got their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign off to a perfect start with a 4-1 defeat of the Socceroos on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning AEDT).





For fans in Australia, excitement peaked after an early goal from Craig Goodwin, but France quickly responded with two goals in five minutes to close the first half.





In the second half, the reigning champions scored another two unanswered goals, dominating the match.



At 24-hour sports bar Cheers in Sydney's CBD, Socceroos supporter Ryan told SBS News he had lost confidence after the first half.





"The first 10 minutes were very good, but the reigning champions ... it's hard to keep up," he said





"There's always a chance though."





Ahead of the second half, Australian fan Steve said he had felt concerned going up against the reigning champions.



"We should have backed ourselves more, had a bit more confidence," he said.





"We can get something out of the game ... we just have to have a bit of belief."





French fan Ed said he was pleased to watch his team win, particularly as he was not able to watch when hosts France won the 2018 World Cup.





"It feels good to win here, especially after I missed the last World Cup in France," he said.



Socceroos fans congregated at Cheers bar in Sydney to watch Australia take on France at their first group game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha. Source: SBS News In Melbourne's Federation Square, scuffles broke out during a public viewing of the game early on Wednesday morning.





Bottles were reportedly thrown at a couple of French supporters, while video posted to social media shows punches between the opposing fans.





There are also reports a French flag was stolen from some Les Bleus supporters by Australian fans.





Hundreds had flocked to Federation Square to watch the Socceroos play France in their first match of the World Cup.





A Victoria Police spokesperson told SBS News police had responded to a large crowd gathering at Federation Square in connection to the World Cup match between Australia and France.



"Police are yet to receive any complaints but will investigate any reports made in relation to the event," the spokesperson said.





"We urge anyone who hasn’t spoken with police to come forward.



