World

'Have a heart': This 10-year-old girl scolded delegates at the COP27 summit, ordering them to 'pay up'

The words of a 10-year-old Ghanaian poet on her experience of the climate crisis at the COP27 summit resulted in a standing ovation.

Nakeeyat Sam Dramani, a young poet from Ghana, holds a placard with the words 'payment overdue' after giving a speech about global warming during the COP27 summit.

Nakeeyat Sam Dramani, a young poet from Ghana, addressed world leaders at the COP27 summit in Egypt. Source: AAP / Sedat Suna

KEY POINTS:
  • A 10-year-old Ghanaian poet has addressed delegates at the COP27 summit.
  • Nakeeyat Dramani Sam shared her experience of climate change in Ghana.
  • She urged the delegates to come to a resolution on 'payment' for poorer nations.
The 10-year-old girl came with purpose and a stern message for the world leaders and climate negotiators gathered at the COP27 summit in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt.

"I put a simple question on the table,” Ghanaian youth Nakeeyat Dramani Sam said after she was handed the microphone. “When can you pay us back? Because payment is overdue.”

She was referring to the crux at the heart of this year's summit: a funding mechanism to distribute money from rich nations to poorer nations for the irreversible impacts of climate change.

Advertisement
"Have a heart and do the math. It's an emergency," she told attendees at the COP27 summit.



The 10-year-old poet said she had been listening intently to the conversations at the climate summit before lobbing her question about payment, on behalf of youth and 1.5 billion residents in climate-vulnerable nations.

Nakeeyat shared her experience of the climate crisis, including the heavy rain which hit the capital of Ghana, Accra, last month.

"The rains were so heavy that it burst a dam on the River Densu. Cars were under water, people were paddling canoes where there had been streets. Thousands fled their houses. It was very scary for us.

"Kindly up your game," she said, choosing to end her speech by holding a sign reading "payment overdue".

She said she had cause to reflect on the generation gap when meeting 87-year-old US Climate Envoy John Kerry earlier this week.

"By the time I'm his age — God willing — it will be the end of this century," she said. "The fate of the most vulnerable will be the fate of the world."
Nakeeyat spoke as the youth ambassador for the Climate Vulnerable Forum of 58 countries, taking up a speaking spot reserved for Ghana at the informal stocktaking plenary at COP27 on Friday.

The 10-year-old said she had already taken action to enact change her local community, writing a book for children to understand environmental issues and setting up the Trees for Life project that aims to plant one tree per child in Ghana.

"Show us your courage. Be our heroes instead," she appealed to the leaders in the audience.

"Decide now, again, if you are rich or powerful, to provide funds to help the ones who suffer most the costs of climate disaster not caused by us. Please do not leave our communities exposed, hurt and out of pocket while holding more and more of these COPs. You will just get older and older – you are already old enough!"
Share
3 min read
Published 19 November 2022 at 2:12pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

Donald Trump says appointment of this war crimes expert to investigate his actions is 'disgraceful'

World

Seafood, rubber gloves, oranges: the products you buy in Australia could be linked to modern slavery

Australia

Are you a mosquito magnet? Here's why some people are more prone to bites and what you can do about it

Australia

'I want him into red mist': Police investigate Victorian MP over comments against Daniel Andrews

Australia

There's a new proposal to overhaul Australia's fuel rules. It could see some vehicles banned

Australia

Kim Jong-un reveals daughter for the first time at North Korea's largest missile test

World

Australia shouldn't expect immediate lift to China trade sanctions, Anthony Albanese warns

Politics

Should Donald Trump return to Twitter? Elon Musk wants to know what you think

World