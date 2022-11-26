Greta Thunberg and more than 600 youths are taking Sweden to court. Here's why

Key Points The legal action had been in the works for two years.

More than 600 young people in Sweden, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, on Friday filed a lawsuit against the Swedish state, accusing it of climate inaction, a first in the country.





"There has never been such a large-scale case in the Swedish legal system", Ida Edling, a member of the organisation behind the lawsuit, Aurora, told AFP.



The lawsuit, symbolically submitted to the Stockholm district court during a protest in the city on Friday, had previously been filed electronically to another Stockholm court, Aurora said.





The legal action, which has been in the works for two years, comes as Sweden's new right-wing government faces mounting criticism over lacklustre climate goals.





Moa Widmark, a 19-year-old student, said she was taking part in Friday's demonstration because "the climate crisis is worrying and scary — we're headed for a catastrophe".



While the lawsuit is a first in the Swedish courts, six Portuguese youths have taken Sweden and 32 other countries to the European Court of Human Rights, accusing them of failing to adequately address the climate crisis.





"If we win, there will be a verdict that says the Swedish state is required to do its share of the global measures needed for the world to meet the 1.5 degree target", Ms Edling said.





In recent years, a growing number of organisations and citizens have turned to the courts to criticise what they claim is government inaction on the climate.



Anjali Sharma (centre), speaks to the media joined by Ava Princi, Izzy Raj-Seppings and Luca Saunders outside the NSW Federal Court in Sydney on Tuesday, 15 March, 2022. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins In 2020, eight Australian high school students took then-Environment Minister Sussan Ley to court seeking to block the expansion of a coal mine that is expected to produce an additional 100 million tonnes of carbon emissions.





In May 2021, Federal Court Justice Mordecai Bromberg knocked back their bid to stop the expansion, but he did rule that Ms Ley has a duty of reasonable care to not cause the children personal injury when exercising her legislative decision-making powers regarding the mine.





It was lauded as a landmark win that would open an avenue for legal challenges to the government's future decisions on coal projects.





But the teenagers who brought the class action against Ms Ley vowed to keep fighting for "climate justice".





"I'm still feeling really angry that we had to take the federal government to court in the first place, and had to argue for the fact that that duty of care exists in the law in Australian climate law," the 17-year-old said.





"Even though we were knocked back by the court, it doesn't mean that the fight for climate justice stops."



In December 2019, the Dutch supreme court ordered the government to slash greenhouse gases by at least 25 per cent by 2020, in a landmark case brought by an environmental group.





In a similar case in France, more than two million citizens took the French state to court for failing to act against climate change.





In a report published earlier this week, the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute said the average temperature in Sweden had risen nearly two degrees Celsius since the late 1800s, twice as fast as the global average.



