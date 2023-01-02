Five health checks and jabs to get in Australia in 2023

1. Book a skin cancer check

The summer holidays can be a great time to get outdoors, but with it comes the risk of sun exposure. Dermatologists say the sun poses a danger even on cloudy days.





Dr Rosemary Nixon from the Skin Health Institute says: "the most important thing is that everyone checks their own skin on the first day of each new season, or the first weekend, and looks for new lesions or changes".





She advises that melanomas are more often new spots and that there are a few different systems of checking.





"For some people with no moles, checking themselves is enough. Others should see their GP yearly."



Sydneysiders enjoy a sunny day at Bondi Beach. Source: AAP Other risk factors are family history, red hair or fair skin, and older people should take extra care because of cumulative sun exposure over their lifetime. There is an increasing rate of melanoma among older men, Dr Nixon says.





Anatomical pathologist Dr Nick Musgrave says skin checks can be done by dermatologists, skin cancer clinics or your GP and "there are options which will enable you to have a skin check without having to pay an out-of-pocket cost".



Anyone with a history of past skin cancer needs more regular surveillance with a dermatologist at either the three, six or 12-month mark each year.





More information about skin cancer and melanoma can be found at healthdirect.gov.au/skin-cancer-and-melanomas .



2. Find out when your last Pap smear was

In 2022, a new self-test became available across Australia as part of a more accurate way of screening for cervical cancer. This replaces what was previously known as a 'Pap smear'.





Dr Tessa King from women's health organisation Jean Hailes says self-collection options give people who have been reluctant to get tested more privacy.





"Particularly women who have experienced sexual violence or trauma, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people can be under-screened, and from culturally and linguistically diverse communities, people living with a disability or people who have had a negative experience with the procedure in the past, or LGBTIQ peoples," she says.



It's important to keep track of when your last screening was. Source: Getty / Anchiy If it's been five years or more since your last screening, you should get tested now. Anyone can access the test (both the self-test and one done by a medical practitioner) at a doctor’s clinic.



BreastScreen Australia also invites those aged between 50 and 74 years to have a mammogram every two years.





Women aged between 40 and 49 years and those 75 years and over can also be screened but they won't receive a postal reminder.



3. Keep up-to-date with your COVID-19 boosters

As Australia continues to report cases of COVID-19, everyone aged over 16 years old is being advised to get a third vaccine dose.





A fourth dose is recommended for those aged over 50 years, and those aged between 30 and 49 years old can get a fourth dose if they wish.





Those who are immunocompromised can get a fifth dose.



You can book your booster shot online. Source: Getty / Fly View Productions Booster shots are free and can booked three months after your previous dose.





You can use the federal government's Vaccine Clinic Finder to book online.



The federal health department also advises that new season influenza vaccines will also be available around April 2023.





Anyone aged over six months is recommended to have the annual shot to be protected during the peak flu season between June and September.





More information about the flu jab can be found here.



4. Talk to your loved ones about your family's health history

Dr King says a patient's family background can change the frequency and starting time frame for health screenings.





"Some families do not want to talk about their medical history," she said, but it's important to ask questions, particularly about past cancer diagnoses or strokes where possible.





Dr Musgrave says many cancers have a strong genetic element, such as melanoma, breast cancer and bowel cancer.





"The critical message is regardless of your background or your gender, to not wait and to act."





"Get these regular checks that need to be performed done, and if you have missed some, now is the time to catch up."



The national self-testing program for bowel cancer begins for Australians from the age of 50.





Dr King adds: "Those cancers that are generally screened for, in the majority of cases, are slow growing, so if we pick them up early with screening programs they can generally be treated effectively."





Health officials also say more than one-third of Australian adults have high blood pressure, making this another important health screening to have as part of a heart health check.



The Heart Foundation says any Indigenous Australians aged over 30 or anyone over the age of 45 should take part in a regular heart health check with their doctor.





Cholesterol can be checked every five years.





Dr King says identifying diabetes and heart disease early can minimise harm.





"There are around 1.7 million Australians who have diabetes in Australia currently and around half of those do not know they have diabetes."



5. Keep on top of your general health and mental wellbeing

Routine dental appointments to check oral health should occur every six to 12 months.





Eye tests by an optometrist are also covered by Medicare once every three years if you are aged under 65, or each year if you are older.





People should also consider how their mental health is, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



People with health concerns are encouraged to speak with their doctor. Source: Getty / SolStock A Jean Hailes survey found four in 10 women said their health had deteriorated during the pandemic with worsening mental health more common among those from non-English speaking or LGBTIQA+ backgrounds, as well as First Nations and disability communities.





The federal government has faced criticism over Medicare-subsidised psychology sessions being cut from 20 to 10 in 2023 . The first step to accessing the rebate this year is to make an appointment with a GP to get your mental health treatment plan.



The government's Head to Health website can also help you find free and low-cost phone and online mental health resources.





Readers seeking support with mental health can also contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636, with more information available at beyondblue.org.au . Embrace Multicultural Mental Health supports people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.



