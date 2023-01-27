Australia

Health warning issued over radioactive capsule lost on WA highway

Authorities are concerned that someone could come across the radioactive capsule and pick it up without realising the radioactive danger of skin burns and acute radiation sickness.

A composite image shows a map of WA shows the route where the capsule was lost. It also shows the size of capsule, which is about the size of a 10 cent coin.

Members of the public who find the capsule are being urged to stay at least five metres away from it and to call the Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA.

Key Points
  • Authorities are searching for a radioactive capsule that fell off a truck in WA.
  • The capsule is used in radiation gauges.
  • A warning has been issued about the potential for skin burns or radiation sickness from the capsule's rays.
An urgent search is underway for a potentially dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off the back of a truck as it was transported from a West Australian mine to Perth.

A radioactive substance health warning has been issued along a 1,400 kilometres freight route from the Pilbara to a depot in the Perth suburb of Malaga.

"We are starting to comb roads and other areas in the search zones, specifically Great Northern Highway in Perth's northeast," David Gill, a Department of Fire and Emergency Services superintendent, said.
The missing capsule is smaller than a 10 cent coin this diagram shows.
The missing small round and silver capsule containing radioactive Caesium-137 went missing in transportation between a mine site north of Newman and the north-eastern parts of Perth between 10-16 January. Credit: Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA
Hazardous material experts are searching for the 8 by 6 millimetre solid capsule, which was last seen on January 10 at a mine site north of Newman.

Chief Health Officer Andrew Robertson said the small silver cylinder was a 19-becquerel caesium 137 ceramic source commonly used in radiation gauges.

"It emits both beta and gamma rays, so if you have contact or close to you, you could either end up with skin damage, including skin burns ... and if you have it long near you it could cause acute radiation sickness," he said.
READ MORE

Peter Dutton wants Australia to consider nuclear power. What is it and how would it work?

Dr Robertson said the unit emits about two millisieverts of radiation per hour, which is the equivalent of having 10 X-rays an hour, and long-term exposure could cause cancer.

"Our concern is someone will pick it up, not knowing what it is, think this is something interesting (and) keep it ... not knowing what they are actually dealing with," he said.

Authorities believe the container the capsule was in collapsed due to road vibrations and the unit fell through a bolt hole.

The public has been warned not to touch the dangerous device and stay at least five metres away, and contact emergency services.
Share
2 min read
Published 28 January 2023 at 7:25am, updated 10 minutes ago at 7:34am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

What you need to know about XBB.1.5, the 'extra bad boy' Omicron subvariant

Australia

The day Tash found her mum's recipes changed the rest of her life

Life

Why 40,000 people will descend on this tiny Australian town in 2023

Australia

Why Australia Day is really held on 26 January

Australia

Why is the name of McDonald's new menu item so divisive?

Australia

Did Greta Thunberg and a pizza box lead Andrew Tate to Romanian police? Authorities deny it

World

An AI lawyer is set to appear in court in a world first. Does it spell the end for costly legal fees?

World

The AI revolution is upon us. These are the jobs at risk and in demand

World