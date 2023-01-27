Health warning issued over radioactive capsule lost on WA highway

Key Points Authorities are searching for a radioactive capsule that fell off a truck in WA.

The capsule is used in radiation gauges.

A warning has been issued about the potential for skin burns or radiation sickness from the capsule's rays.

An urgent search is underway for a potentially dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off the back of a truck as it was transported from a West Australian mine to Perth.





A radioactive substance health warning has been issued along a 1,400 kilometres freight route from the Pilbara to a depot in the Perth suburb of Malaga.





"We are starting to comb roads and other areas in the search zones, specifically Great Northern Highway in Perth's northeast," David Gill, a Department of Fire and Emergency Services superintendent, said.



The missing small round and silver capsule containing radioactive Caesium-137 went missing in transportation between a mine site north of Newman and the north-eastern parts of Perth between 10-16 January. Credit: Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA Hazardous material experts are searching for the 8 by 6 millimetre solid capsule, which was last seen on January 10 at a mine site north of Newman.





Chief Health Officer Andrew Robertson said the small silver cylinder was a 19-becquerel caesium 137 ceramic source commonly used in radiation gauges.





"It emits both beta and gamma rays, so if you have contact or close to you, you could either end up with skin damage, including skin burns ... and if you have it long near you it could cause acute radiation sickness," he said.



Dr Robertson said the unit emits about two millisieverts of radiation per hour, which is the equivalent of having 10 X-rays an hour, and long-term exposure could cause cancer.





"Our concern is someone will pick it up, not knowing what it is, think this is something interesting (and) keep it ... not knowing what they are actually dealing with," he said.





Authorities believe the container the capsule was in collapsed due to road vibrations and the unit fell through a bolt hole.



