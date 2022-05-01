Healthcare, housing and gender pay equity: Anthony Albanese's pitch to voters at campaign launch

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has pledged to deliver a "better future" for all Australians, warning the country risks being "left behind" without a change in government.





Addressing party faithful at the official campaign launch in Perth on Sunday, the Opposition leader laid out his pitch to voters, including new promises on cheaper medicines, equity for first home buyers and action on gender inequality.

"My fellow Australians, in just 20 days' time, you can vote for a better future," he said.

"You can choose cheaper childcare, stronger Medicare, and fixing the crisis in aged care. Or, you can have more of the same."

Mr Albanese said the 21 May election presented Australians with a choice between "shaping the future or being shaped by it".

"Australia: If we stand still, we will be left behind. If we don’t shape the future, the future will shape us," he said.

Labor's foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong had a similar message, saying Australia "should have a government as decent as its people."

"Our great nation deserves a great future. And on 21 May, Australians have the chance to choose that future," she said.

"Never doubt how stark a choice that is. Never doubt that who governs matters. The most difficult days of the past three years have shown us that."

The Labor launch comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison returns

Mr Albanese used his speech to outline Labor's plan to cut the cost of living and shore up manufacturing capability in Australia.

He announced that Labor would cut the cost of medicines on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) by $12.50 per script, making it cheaper for general patients.

"This means the maximum price for PBS medicines will be $30," he said.

Mr Morrison made a similar pledge

on Saturday.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese (left) is greeted by former Australian prime ministers Kevin Rudd (centre) and Paul Keating at the Labor Party campaign launch at Optus Stadium in Perth. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Onshore manufacturing capabilities and supply chain resilience will also be bolstered under Labor, with a $1 billion promise to develop products from Australian resources as part of a proposed National Reconstruction Fund.

"We’ll take resources like lithium and nickel – essential elements of the batteries that will power the vehicles of the future – and instead of shipping them to another country to make batteries, we’ll have what we need to make them right here," he said.

Mr Albanese also announced more electric vehicle charging stations across the country to "close the gaps in the network".

"That means you’ll be able to drive an electric vehicle across the country. Adelaide to Perth. Brisbane to Mt Isa," he said.

The Opposition leader said gender pay equity would become an objective in the Fair Work Act under Labor.

"We will set up expert panels on pay equity and the care and community sector to help improve pay and conditions for women in those sectors," he said.

"I believe that one of Australia’s greatest untapped resources is the full and respectful economic participation of women.

"If you want to represent the whole country, best not to leave more than half of the country out of it."

Mr Albanese said Labor was committed to using "all the tools in our power to close the gender pay gap".

Mr Albanese vowed to act on insecure work and low wages, criticising stagnant wages growth and the pressures facing Australians with the increasing cost of living.

"We can't continue to see permanent jobs replaced by insecure casual ones," he said.

"Your bills aren't casual. People who want secure work need to be able to find it."

Mr Albanese used the launch to confirm a new, previously reported

, where an Albanese government would provide an equity contribution of as much as 40 per cent of the purchase price of a new home and up to 30 per cent for an existing dwelling for 10,000 Australians.

Campaigning in the Sydney seat of Parramatta ahead of the launch, Mr Morrison said Labor's plan was flawed.

"They [the Labor government] will have equity in your home and as that your equity goes up, they're going to keep it," he said.

Housing is likely to be a focus this week with the Reserve Bank widely expected to lift the cash rate on Tuesday, for the first time in 12 years.

Flanked by his frontbench, former prime ministers, state Labor premiers, and hundreds of supporters, Mr Albanese pitched his opponent as offering "more of the same".

"I know Labor can do better. I know Australians deserve better," he said.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese speaks at the Labor Party campaign launch at Optus Stadium in Perth. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Meanwhile, Mr Morrison used day 21 of the election campaign to announce the Coalition's blueprint to improve online safety, an issue he also intends to take up - if re-elected - at a global level at the G20 summit in Bali later in the year.

Big tech would be required to build enhanced safety controls into their devices that are easy for parents to use and hard for children to bypass.

The eSafety Commissioner would work with Apple, Samsung and others to design device settings and a binding code under the Online Safety Act.

If the industry does not create these controls within 12 months of the government being returned, it would move to force companies to comply with regulations.

On broader economic issues, asked what the Coalition would do about rising grocery prices, Mr Morrison said he had already halved the petrol tax, provided cash payments to pensioners and implemented an income tax break to start on 1 July.

He said the war in Europe and the ongoing impact on supply chains from the COVID-19 pandemic were key pressures on inflation.

"The Labor Party think they have some kind of Harry Potter wand that you can just raise in government and it changes the price of a lettuce - it's ridiculous," Mr Morrison said.

"That shows a complete lack of understanding of what is driving prices."

With additional reporting by AAP.