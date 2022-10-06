Heavy rain, elevated flood risk over weekend for eastern Australia

NSW authorities are warning much of the state about the threat of flooding as Sydneysiders prepare for what Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said will be a “dangerous day.”





A large cloud band is expected to dump more rain across the state today and into the weekend, with more than a dozen rivers set to flood after days of heavy rain and storms.





This comes as Sydney’s rainfall yesterday took the city’s yearly total above the previous record for the wettest year set in 1950, which is well above two metres.



In the past few days, parts of NSW have already been hit with double to triple the amount of rain they would usually see in a month.





"We know that our catchments are saturated," Ms Cooke told media on Thursday.





"The dams are full and our rivers are already swollen so any extra rainfall - no matter how minor - is likely to exacerbate existing flooding.”



Heavy rain forecast to last for days

On Friday. a trough and cold front are expected to move across NSW, bringing further widespread rain and thunderstorms.





The system will bring widespread heavy rain to the eastern half of NSW including the western slopes and ranges, central NSW and the south coast.



Authorities are warning Saturday will be a "dangerous day" in Sydney due to the threat of flooding. Source: AAP / Bianca de Marchi Conditions will ease briefly on Saturday morning before a low-pressure system forms along the coast in the afternoon, bringing renewed rain in the evening.





The worst of the weather should ease off by Sunday, according to the bureau.



Residents urged to make preparations

SES Commissioner Carlene York warned renewed flooding could present different challenges, especially to inland communities.





"This particular event on saturated ground means that things can happen very quickly," she said.





"Don't assume you will get a warning ... it may go straight to an evacuation order.”





There are also warnings of renewed river flooding to Sydney's west, months after record peaks were observed.



The northern NSW town of Lismore experienced devastating flooding in February. Source: Getty / David F NSW SES warns the major cause of death during flash floods is from people entering floodwater, they suggest if people come across a flooded road, they simply stop and turn back.





Continuing heavy falls will heighten the flood risk for inland rivers, with 14 catchments in NSW already on alert.



Renewed and prolonged flooding is continuing in inland NSW at the rivers Namoi, Macquarie, Bogan, Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Murray, Edward, Culgoa, Birrie, Bokhara, Warrego, Paroo, Barwon and Darling.





Outback towns being monitored closely include Gunnedah, Narrabri, Tamworth, Dubbo, Forbes and Bathurst.





Throughout the weekend, the bureau expects to issue further flood warnings on the Hunter River, for Wollombi Brook and at western Sydney's Hawkesbury-Nepean rivers, in Menangle and parts of Penrith.



'Don't race to the races': Bathurst 1000 to be impacted

Authorities have also warned tens of thousands of racing fans heading to the Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama to take care, with heavy falls predicted in the area.





"Please don't race to the races," Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Peter Cotter said.



Farmers are also concerned the latest deluge will destroy another crop and graziers have been warned to shelter lambs and sheep.



