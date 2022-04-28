'Heinous act of barbarism': Kyiv rocked by Russian strikes during UN secretary-general's visit

UN chief Antonio Guterres and his team were "shocked" by the proximity of the Russian strikes which slammed into central Kyiv as they were visiting on Thursday but were all "safe", a spokesman said.





"It is a war zone but it is shocking that it happened close to us," Saviano Abreu, spokesman for the UN's humanitarian office told AFP, without saying how close they were to the point of impact.

Russian strikes slammed into central Kyiv on Thursday, wounding three in the first such attack on the capital since mid-April.

AFP correspondents saw a building in flames and black smoke pouring into the air with a heavy presence of police and rescuers in the area, a residential neighbourhood on the western side of the city.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there had been "two hits in the Shevchenkovsky district", with one hitting "the lower floors of a residential building".

He said three people had been taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The strikes were an attempt "to humiliate" the global body, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today, immediately after the end of our talks in Kyiv, Russian missiles flew into the city. Five rockets. And this says a lot... about the Russian leadership's efforts to humiliate the UN and everything that the organisation represents," Mr Zelenskyy said, adding that it required "a correspondingly powerful reaction".

The move prompted a furious response from Ukraine's government, with foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba denouncing it as a "heinous act of barbarism" which demonstrated Russia's "attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and the world".

Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov also lashed out, writing on Twitter: "This is an attack on the security of the Secretary-General and on world security!"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres walk in the hall during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, 28 April 28, 2022. Credit: AP

The strikes came just two days after Mr Guterres held talks in Moscow with Vladimir Putin, with the Russian leader telling him he remained hopeful that negotiations could end the conflict.

The irony of the timing was not lost on Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior Zelenskyy aide.

"Missile strikes in the downtown of Kyiv during the official visit of Antonio Guterres. The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin, and today explosions are above his head," he tweeted.

Earlier, on his first visit to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on 24 February, Mr Guterres toured several towns and villages near Kyiv where Russian forces are accused of killing civilians.

"War is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil," he said after visiting places including Bucha where dozens of bodies in civilian clothes were found, some with their hands bound and others buried in shallow graves.

Later at a joint press conference in Kyiv with Mr Zelenskyy, Mr Guterres admitted the Security Council had failed to go far enough in its efforts to "prevent and end" Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Let me be very clear: the Security Council failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war. And this is the source of great disappointment, frustration and anger," he said.

Difficult weeks

With the war, now into a third month and claiming thousands of lives, Kyiv has admitted that Russian forces are making gains in the east, capturing a string of villages in the Donbas region.

The first phase of Russia's invasion failed to reach Kyiv or overthrow Mr Zelenskyy's government after encountering stiff Ukrainian resistance reinforced with Western weapons.

The campaign has since refocused on seizing the east and south of the country while increasingly using long-range missiles against west and central Ukraine.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov conceded the country faces "extremely difficult weeks" as Moscow tries "to inflict as much pain as possible".

Russia's defence ministry said Thursday its forces had destroyed two arms and ammunition depots in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight with "high-precision missiles".

Its air force targeted 67 Ukrainian military sites while air defence systems destroyed a Ukrainian fighter jet in the Lugansk region, the ministry added.

Russia has also in recent days targeted Western-supplied arms, as the United States and Europe increasingly heed Mr Zelenskyy's call for heavier firepower.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden said he would ask Congress for a $46 billion package to further arm and support Ukraine and blasted Moscow for "idle comments" on the possible use of nuclear weapons.

"We're not attacking Russia," Mr Biden said in a statement from the White House. "We are helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression."

The bulk - $56 billion - would be military and other security assistance, while $8.5 billion will be economic aid to help Ukraine's government respond to the crisis.

Mr Biden also outlined proposals to use assets seized from Russian oligarchs to compensate Ukraine for war-time damage, as Washington tries to ratchet up economic punishment on the Kremlin.