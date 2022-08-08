'Her legacy will live on': World pays tribute to Australian 'icon' Olivia Newton-John

Australian singer and actor Olivia Newton-John is being remembered as "a beautiful soul" and "an inspiration", following her death at the age of 73.





The British-born star died "peacefully" at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends, her husband John Easterling has confirmed.





Newton-John was best known for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 box office hit Grease, which she starred in opposite John Travolta.



The global success of the film saw it overtake the Sound of Music to become the highest-grossing musical film ever at the time, with Newton-John's performance earning her multiple award nominations, including two Golden Globes, and various other accolades.





In addition to her acting career, Newton-John was a multi-platinum-selling singer, with two albums and two singles having earned the stamp from the Recording Industry Association of America.





In a statement posted on social media on Tuesday morning, Mr Easterling wrote: "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."



"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," he said.





"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."





Mr Easterling asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Newton-John's foundation.





Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi simply shared a series of photos of her mother, without a caption.



John Travolta, Delta Goodrem, and Kylie Minogue lead celebrity tributes

John Travolta has led an outpouring of celebrity tributes on social media for his friend and former co-star.





"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he wrote.





"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.





"We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!



"Your Danny, your John."





Fellow Australian singer Delta Goodrem celebrated her mentor and friend's life, writing: "The whole world will feel this heartbreak today because the whole world felt Olivia's unmatched light".





"A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and kind.



"Family to me.... I love you forever."





Kylie Minogue also wrote of her love for her idol, saying "Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton-John. And, I always will."





"She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways."



Hugh Jackman reminisced about how he would kiss his poster of Newton-John "every night before bed", saying "one of the greatest privileges" of his life was getting to know his "first crush".





"Not only was she one of the most talented people I've known … she was one of the most open-hearted, generous and funny. She was a one-of-a-kind spirit," he wrote.





"Her legacy will only grow stronger in the years to come. A fighter for healing from cancer that knows no bounds."



Singer Richard Marx shared a series of photos with his "sweet friend", declaring: "My heart is broken".





"You were as kind and loving a person as there's ever been. I'll miss you every day."





Australian musician and actor Rick Springfield's heartfelt message read: "Sweet Olivia has gone home".



"She was a beautiful soul and I know of no one who didn't love her or know what a great humanitarian she was," he wrote.





"The world is out of balance when we lose these magnificent people.





"God speed Livvy. We will all meet again."



Singer Rod Stewart remembered Newton-John as his "great friend".





"She was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication," he wrote.





"Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my 'Da Ya Think I'm Sexy' era."



Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter said she was "crushed" to hear her friend had died, while Star Trek actor George Takei hailed the late entertainer as "a great, iconic artist."





"I trust she is now in the great Xanadu and beyond," Takei wrote.





"Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia."



Politicians reflect on Newton-John's legacy

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese celebrated Netwon-John's contribution to Australia, describing her as "a bright joyful glow in our lives" and "a wonderful, generous person".





"From the moment we saw her, she was a warm, enduring presence and her voice became a big part of the Australian soundtrack," he wrote.





"The work she did through her cancer research centre was important and inspirational.



"Her legacy will live on, in her music, her films and her determination that one day we will find a cure for cancer."





Federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton described Newton-John as "a trailblazer of achievement, talent, and decency", while Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said she was "one in a million".





"She gave the world her music and movies - but for Victorians she was so much more," Mr Andrews wrote.





"Her generosity through the ONJ Cancer Wellness and Research Centre has saved lives, and her advocacy has given Victorians hope as they battle cancer.





"Across her long career, she never lost her charm, her spirit, or her accent."



Former prime ministers also posted tributes, with Kevin Rudd describing Newton-John as "a great Australian woman" and "a great advocate for global cancer research" who was "taken from her family far too early", while Malcolm Turnbull thanked her for her "remarkable life".





"You lit up our lives with music and dance and you saved so many lives with your passionate advocacy for cancer research and treatment," he posted on Twitter.





Newton-John is survived by her husband and daughter.



