Australia

Here's how much you'll need to pay as Harbour Bridge tolls rise for first time in 14 years

With tolls increasing by 6.8 per cent, motorists will pay more when using the Harbour Bridge and Tunnel amid a push to make Sydney's toll system fairer.

A convoy of vehicles crosses the Sydney Harbour Bridge

Motorists will pay more from next month to use the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore

Key Points
  • Motorists will pay more from 29 October, with tolls increasing by 6.8 per cent.
  • The cost of using the bridge will rise from $4.00 to $4.27 during peak times.
  • All extra revenue will go to funding the government's toll relief budget package.
Tolls on Sydney's Harbour Bridge and Tunnel will increase for the first time in more than 14 years.

Motorists will pay more from 29 October, with tolls increasing by 6.8 per cent, as the NSW government looks to make the road system fairer.
READ MORE

Why this community feels the cost of living crisis harder than others

The cost of using the bridge will rise from $4.00 to $4.27 during peak times, weekdays between 6.30- 9.30 am and 4-7 pm.

Off-peak charges will go from $3.00 to $3.20, and from $2.50 to $2.67 at night.

All extra revenue will go to funding the government's toll relief budget package which caps weekly toll costs at $60 for about 720,000 drivers.
READ MORE

Australians have cut back spending on these items as the cost of living continues to bite

The package is estimated to save motorists in the most tolled suburbs an average of up to $540 a year.

Roads minister John Graham said it was appropriate to increase tolls to help cover the costs of road use elsewhere.

"No toll increase is ever welcome, but this increase is helping to provide toll relief to other drivers," he said.
READ MORE

Australia's road deaths rise despite push to halve fatalities by 2030

"Drivers in Western Sydney who have little choice but to use motorways for their commute and family travel have endured annual - and in many cases quarterly - toll increases since 2009 while the bridge and tunnel tolls remained fixed."

Bridge and tunnel tolls are required by law to be reviewed annually but were not touched during the past twelve years of coalition government.

Meanwhile, the cost of using roads in the city's west, many of which are owned by private company Transurban, has surged.
Share
2 min read
Published 23 September 2023 9:09am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

An F-35 fighter jet.

Mystery solved: Debris found after stealth jet went missing and pilot ejected

World

Delegates seated in a semi-circle facing a speaker in the Sámi Parliament building.

Could these Nordic parliaments give a glimpse of what to expect from the Voice?

World

A person holding an Australian passport.

Inside passport-free travel, and the push for Australians to get it

Life

A photo of Marta against a backdrop of people protesting against the Iranian regime with a flag reading 'women, life, freedom' and a picture of Mahsa Amini.

This woman was detained by Iran’s morality police. Unlike Mahsa Amini, she survived

World

Alan Joyce speaking to the media, with hands held out to both sides as he talks.

Alan Joyce's final pay packet has been revealed, but he could lose almost half of it

Australia

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese embrace

Australia concerned as India rejects Canada's allegations on Sikh activist's murder

Politics

Two images of a teenage girl with a hospital feeding tube in her nose

Most young people bounced back after COVID-19. Sophie's case remains 'catastrophic'

COVID-19

Ange Lati in a black T-shirt standing in a room of a house.

Ange is just 19 and struggling to live with an 'older person's' illness

Australia