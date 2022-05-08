Here's how to watch the second leaders' debate between Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor leader Anthony Albanese will face off for the second time in a leaders' debate on Sunday night.





The debate, hosted by Channel Nine, will kick off at 8:30pm (AEST). It's the first time the two leaders go head to head on free-to-air television in this election campaign. It can also be streamed live on 9Now.

This offering is the latest from SBS, following the first leaders' debate on 20 April, where live interpretations were provided in Arabic and Mandarin on SBS On Demand in an Australian first.

What to expect from tonight's debate

In an hour-long debate, the two leaders will face questions from a panel of three journalists with Channel Nine's Chris Uhlmann, David Crowe from the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age and Deb Knight from 2GB.

In the last debate, Mr Albanese secured a narrow win among the live audience, after 40 attendees backed Labor, with 35 behind Mr Morrison, and 25 left undecided.

The Opposition leader and the prime minister will knuckle down for the third debate on 11 May, just over a week before the federal election.

The third debate will be hosted by Channel Seven, with political editor Mark Riley hosting the event.

It is likely to be the final time the two leaders face off before voters head to the polls on 21 May.