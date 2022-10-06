Here's what we know about the Thailand preschool attack that claimed 37 lives

It’s one of the world’s worst child death tolls in a massacre by a single killer in recent history.





At least 37 people, most of them children were killed during a knife and gun rampage at a daycare centre in Thailand.



The killer later shot dead his wife and child at their home before turning his weapon on himself, police have said.





Here’s what we know so far.



What happened in the childcare centre attack in Thailand?

Armed with a shotgun, pistol and knife, the attacker opened fire on the childcare centre in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province, just after midday.





The acting chief of the nursery, described harrowing scenes as the attacker barged into the building in the rural Uthai Sawan district.





"There were some staff eating lunch outside the nursery and the attacker parked his car and shot four of them dead," Nanthicha Punchum said.





"The shooter smashed down the door with his leg and then came inside and started slashing the children's heads with a knife.





"He started shooting, slashing, killing children at the Utai Sawan daycare centre."



An armed police officer standing guard as relatives of the victims of a mass shooting gather at a childcare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeastern Thailand. The age range of the children at the daycare centre is from two to five years, a local official said. Credit: Ruamkatanyu Foundation Following the attack, the gunman went home and killed members of his family before taking his own life, police said.





A number of people spoke to local media about the terrifying attack.





"He was heading towards me and I begged him for mercy, I didn't know what to do," one distraught woman told ThaiPBS, fighting back tears.





"He didn't say anything, he shot at the door while the kids were sleeping," another woman said.





Police spokesman Paisal Luesomboon described the scene as harrowing.





"It's a scene that nobody wants to see,” they said.





Footage after the incident showed distraught parents weeping in a shelter outside the nursery, a yellow single-storey building set in a garden.



Who were the victims?

Photographs taken at the daycare centre by the rescue team and shared with Reuters showed the tiny bodies of those killed laid out on blankets.





National Police Chief Damrongsak Kittiprapat told a news conference 23 of the 37 people killed had been children.





Among the dead are the assailant’s wife and child and another 12 people were wounded in the attack.



Emergency workers inspect coffins containing the bodies of victims at a hospital in Udon Thani, Thailand. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha says the rampage is a "shocking incident". Source: Getty / Lauren DeCicca It’s understood a heavily pregnant teacher was among the victims.





While police did not provide further detail, they said a few children had survived the mass killing.



How did it happen?

Mr Damrongsak said the pistol used had been purchased legally and was a privately owned weapon, not police property.





While Thailand has high rates of gun ownership, mass shootings are rare.





In the past year, there has been at least two other cases of shooting murders by serving soldiers, according to local media.



Less than a month ago an army officer shot dead two colleagues at a military training base in the capital Bangkok.





In 2020, in one of the kingdom's deadliest incidents in recent years, a soldier gunned down 29 people in a 17-hour rampage and wounded scores more before he was shot dead by commandos.



Who is the killer?

Police identified the gunman as Panya Khamrab, A former Thai police officer.





The 34-year-old has recently lost his job as a police sergeant.





He was suspended in January and sacked in June for drug use, Mr Damrongsak told reporters.





"As far as I know he was due in court tomorrow for a drug-related trial," he said.





Witness Paweena Purichan, 31, said the attacker was well-known in the area as a drug addict.



Why did he do it?

While the police chief said the attacker had been in a manic state, it was not known if he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the attack.





"What happened today will be a lesson to prevent this happening again in the future," he said.





Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha ordered the national police chief to "fast-track an investigation" and said he would travel to the scene of the attack on Friday.





"This should not happen. This absolutely should not happen," Mr Prayut told reporters.





"I am extremely sorry for those who were injured and lost (their loved ones)."





A government spokesman said flags would fly at half-mast on Friday to honour those killed in the attack.



How are world leaders responding?

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted it was "impossible to comprehend the heartbreak of this horrific news".





Foreign Minister Penny Wong said "our hearts break for the families and the community", while federal opposition leader Peter Dutton said it is a "senseless massacre" .



"I am shocked to hear of the horrific events in Thailand this morning. My thoughts are with all those affected and the first responders," British Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted.





The White House and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres both expressed shock at the attack and sent condolences to the victims' families.





Readers seeking crisis support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged up to 25). More information and support with mental health is available at beyondblue.org.au and on 1300 224 636.



