Here's what you need to know about the inaugural King's Birthday public holiday

Key Points Previously known as the Queen's Birthday, many Australians are marking the King's Birthday.

Not all Australian states and territories observe the public holiday.

There's no public holiday in Queensland and Western Australia.

King Charles' accession to the British throne has meant a name change for the holiday celebrating the monarch's birthday and most Australians are about to enjoy the King's Birthday long weekend.





But not all states and territories will have Monday 12 June off.





In the Australian Capital Territory, NSW, Tasmania, South Australia and the Northern Territory, the public holiday is on every second Monday in June.





However, Queensland observes the monarch's birthday on the first Monday of October.





Western Australia usually celebrates at the end of September. It marks WA Day in June.





It's now called the King's Public Holiday?





Yes. Formerly known as the Queen’s Birthday, the day is now the King’s Birthday.





Unless you were around and partying in 1951, any Australians under the age of 71 will have never experienced a King's Birthday long weekend.





King George VI, the father of Queen Elizabeth II, celebrated his last official birthday in June 1951, before his death in February 1952.



Prince Charles and his mother Queen Elizabeth II at the Tooping the Colour ceremony in London in June 2022. The birthday celebrations also marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - 70 years on the British throne. Source: AP / Aaron Chown The holiday was renamed in honour of Queen Elizabeth - born on 21 April 1926 - who went on to be the longest reigning British monarch.





Charles III was born on 14 November 1948.



Why is the King's Birthday in June?

For centuries, British monarchs have celebrated the day - which is marked by the Trooping the Colour ceremony - in June, in hopes of enjoying better weather.





The ceremony involves an impressive display of pageantry in London.





Commonwealth countries that celebrate the monarch's birthday can choose their own dates.





Australia awards honours for meritorious, distinguished and conspicuous service on the public holiday Monday. Last year, 992 Australians were recognised on the Queen's Birthday Honours List.



What will be open?

Unlike Christmas Day and Good Friday, most shops are open on the King's Birthday public holiday but may operate on different hours.





While schools and universities will be closed, pubs, cafes and restaurants are allowed to stay open on the public holiday. However some smaller venues may choose to close.



Public transport is also expected to be running as usual however may operate on a different timetable.





It's recommended to check your state or territories' public transport website to check for any changes.



