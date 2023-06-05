Environment

Here's why a four-metre poo sculpture was dropped on Australia's most popular beach

The stunt is drawing attention to a stinky issue in the world's oceans.

A brown sculpture in the shape of a poo on a beach.

The four-metre-high poo sculpture is scaled to represent the volume of plastic dumped in the world's oceans every 30 seconds. Source: Instagram

Key Points
  • A four-metre sculpture shaped like a poo has been plopped on Bondi Beach.
  • It is filled with plastic, to highlight the amount of waste being dumped into the ocean every 30 seconds.
  • The work is one of more than 100 initiatives taking place globally on World Environment Day.
A large poo-shaped plastic sculpture has been temporarily dumped on Bondi Beach in Sydney to highlight the problem of plastic pollution.

Standing four metres high, the playful piece is scaled to represent the volume of plastic dumped in the world's oceans every 30 seconds.

The work is one of more than 100 initiatives taking place globally on World Environment Day and a reminder that plastic now dwarfs every other kind of litter found on Australian shores.

Global
plastic pollution
could be slashed by 80 per cent by 2040 if plastics were reused, recycled or replaced with alternative materials, a recent United Nations Environment Programme report found.

"The way we produce, use, and dispose of plastics is polluting ecosystems, creating risks for human health and destabilising the climate," the UN program's executive director Inger Andersen said.
A four metre high sculpture shaped like a poo.
The work is one of more than 100 initiatives taking place globally on World Environment Day. Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE
Plastic production has increased exponentially over recent decades with 400 million tonnes of plastic waste generated every year, according to the UN.

"We are in the middle of an overwhelming toxic tidal wave as plastic pollutes our environment and negatively impacts human rights in a myriad of ways over its life cycle," special rapporteurs and environment experts David R Boyd and Marcos Orellana said in a report released on Thursday.

The placement of the plastic poo on Bondi Beach is a project led by B-Corp Better Packaging Co, an Australian company headquartered in New Zealand.

Another report, also released on World Environment Day, suggests most agribusinesses that unlawfully clear wildlife habitats in Queensland are financed by an Australian bank, via a mortgage or other security.

The analysis by the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) found about one quarter of the properties had a security held by National Australia Bank.
READ MORE

Why this giant inflatable breast was floating down a Melbourne river

The other main lenders were Rabobank, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, Suncorp and Westpac.

"Banks should do due diligence before lending, set 'no deforestation' targets and attach relevant conditions to their loans to agribusinesses and property developers," ACF campaigner Nathaniel Pelle said.

He said by lending without any conditions on
deforestation
, banks are effectively financing the destruction of habitats for threatened species such as the koala, which has had 200,000 hectares of its habitat destroyed in the past 10 years.

Potentially illegal deforestation has occurred on 4,442 properties, according to the report.

More than 364,000 hectares of native vegetation cleared in Queensland from 2018 to 2020 had a significant impact on a listed threatened species or ecological community – and was done without federal approval, making it possibly illegal, ACF suggested.
Share
3 min read
Published 5 June 2023 10:05am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A woman in a purple collared shirt.

What we know about the police tasering that has a 95-year-old fighting for her life

Australia

A woman sitting on a couch with a dog and a bright green bird.

Joey's search for fee-free ATMs sometimes means the difference between skipping a meal or not

Australia

A man and a woman seated on a bench inside an airport.

Why it will soon cost you more to leave Australia

Australia

A composite image of a domestic cat and a view of Double Bay harbour

The purr-fect job: This Sydney family is hiring a full-time nanny for their cat

Australia

A woman with an excited facial expression using her mobile phone.

'Awkward': Why you might want to check your Facebook friend requests

World

A man in a white blazer with long hair stands with his arms folded

Australia's Eurovision entrant is also an immigration lawyer

Arts

Tuberculosis

'A ticking bomb': This illness is now killing more people than COVID-19 or AIDS

World

A woman smiling

Anne and her family have now caught COVID 14 times. Here's the latest advice

COVID-19