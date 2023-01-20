Here's why a Romanian court has extended Andrew Tate's detention to one more month

key points Andrew Tate, his brother and two other suspects will remain in custody for a month.

This article contains references to rape and sexual abuse.





A Bucharest court on Friday extended the detention of the controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who is being investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape, and his brother Tristan by one month, prosecutors said.





"At the request of the prosecution, the court has accepted the extension of the detention of the two Tate brothers until February 27," Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for Romania's anti-organised crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), said.



Mr Tate, a British-American former kickboxer, along with his younger brother and two Romanian women, are under investigation for allegedly "forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking and rape".





A court ruled on 10 January that the suspects should remain in Romanian police custody for a full 30 days.





They allegedly coerced women into "forced labour... and pornographic acts" for "substantial financial benefits".





Mr Tate's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment. He and his fellow suspects have previously denied any wrongdoing.





The 36-year-old's arrest came shortly after a Twitter exchange with Greta Thunberg,



during which he taunted the environmental activist about his "enormous emissions".



As part of the probe, Romanian police raided several properties connected to the Tate brothers and seized goods and money worth $5.72 million, including a collection of 15 luxury cars.





According to prosecutors, a human trafficking network set up by the suspects had been operating since 2019 and recruited "several victims, including minors... for the purpose of sexual exploitation".





The potential victims were tricked by the Tate brothers, who feigned affection before being forced into prostitution and the production of pornographic films.





In 2016, Mr Tate appeared on the "Big Brother" reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman. He gained notoriety for misogynistic remarks and hate speech.



His remarks got him banned from all major social media platforms, although his Twitter account became active again in November after Elon Musk acquired the platform.





He has 4.7 million followers on Twitter.





Mr Tate, who holds US and UK citizenship, has said that women are partially responsible for being raped and that they belong to men.



