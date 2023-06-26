Australia

Here's why cyber criminals are getting away with fraud and online abuse

A new study shows cyber crime directly impacts half of Australia's computer users but the number of official reports are significantly under-represented.

A person types on a laptop.

Australia was hit with several major data breaches with hackers stealing the personal details of millions of Optus, Medibank and Latitude Financial customers in the past nine months. Credit: Dominic Lipinski

Key Points
  • Almost half of all Australian computer users reported cybercrimes in the past year, a survey shows.
  • Data breach, online abuse and scams are the most commonly reported cybercrimes by Australians.
  • Most people don't report being a victim of cybercrime and official statistics significantly underestimate the extent of the impact.
Australian computer users are being abused and harassed online but many victims of cyber crime aren't reporting the problem to authorities.

A survey of more than 13,000 people by the Australian Institute of Criminology found 47 per cent reported some impact from cybercrime in the past year.

More than a quarter had been the victim of online abuse and harassment.
READ MORE

Cybercrime concern in Australia amid dark web raid

Unsolicited sexually explicit messages, images or videos were the most common form reported by one in 10 users.

Australia was hit with several major data breaches with hackers stealing the personal details of millions of Optus, Medibank and Latitude Financial customers in the past nine months.

One in three survey respondents said their information had been exposed in a data breach while one in five were impacted by identity crime and misuse.
READ MORE

Are you making any of these common password mistakes? Here's how to protect yourself

The institute's Anthony Morgan said most people don't report being a victim of cybercrime and official statistics significantly underestimate the extent of the impact.

"While many people don't report because they think they could deal with the problem themselves or because it wasn't serious enough, a large proportion didn't know where or how to report," Mr Morgan said.

About half of all incidents reported to authorities were investigated, but perpetrators were only apprehended in one in 20 incidents.
A man in a suit and tie at a press conference.
National cybersecurity coordinator air vice-marshal Darren Goldie. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas
Twenty-two per cent of computer users reported being victims of malware with pop-up ads the number one issue.

Frauds and scams netted about eight per cent of surveyed users with online shopping scams the most common crime.

Those who spent more time online were more likely to be victims of cyber crimes with younger people more susceptible than their older counterparts.

Men were more likely to fall victim to fraud and scams and online abuse, and LGBTQI people were significantly more likely than heterosexual respondents to have been a victim of online abuse and harassment and malware.
READ MORE

A cybercrime is reported every seven minutes in Australia. How can we protect ourselves?

Those who spoke a language other than English at home were more likely to be impacted by malware, identity crime and misuse, and scams and fraud.

The federal government has appointed Air Vice-Marshal Darren Goldie as Australia's first national cyber security coordinator.

He will bring together national security policy, responses to major incidents and whole-of-government preparedness.
Share
3 min read
Published 27 June 2023 7:21am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A graphic showing a hand holding a test tube in front of cloves of garlic.

Can garlic really cure COVID? Here's what you need to know

COVID-19

People at a beach.

State-by-state: Find out if you're living in one of the richest, or poorest, postcodes

Australia

A nurse wearing a face mask in a vaccine clinic. There are yellow plastic trays in front of her on a desk.

Millions of Australians are overdue for COVID-19 boosters. Why aren't they getting them?

COVID-19

A row of houses.

Rates have increased again, but how much higher will they go? Here are three predictions

Australia

Emergency crew members stand near an overturned bus on the side of a road.

Driver charged after 10 people killed in Hunter Valley bus crash. Here's what we know

Australia

A man sits on a chair on the beach as more tourists are seen closer to the sea.

Badly behaved in Bali: Here are the new rules for Australian tourists on appropriate behaviour

Asia Pacific

Titanic tourist vessel missing

'Catastrophic implosion': All five people onboard missing Titanic sub confirmed dead

World

A woman wearing a long floral skirt holding a child's hand. They both have their back turned.

Are school hours sexist? This MP says the 3pm finish should be scrapped

Politics