High Court rejects legal challenge to NSW Liberal preselections

The High Court has rejected an application for special leave to challenge a Liberal Party intervention in NSW, clearing a potential hurdle for the prime minister to call an election.





The court ruled there were insufficient prospects of success for special leave sought by expelled NSW Liberal Party member Matthew Camenzuli.

Mr Camenzuli was seeking to challenge the prime minister's intervention in the NSW division of the party.

Mr Morrison, along with a panel including NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and former party president Chris McDiven, overruled local Liberal branches to select candidates for several NSW seats.

Two of the candidates whose selection was challenged are ministers Sussan Ley and Alex Hawke, while the third is backbencher Trent Zimmerman.

More to come.